$17,990+ GST
2017 MINI Cooper
Turbo | Leather | Pano Roof
2017 MINI Cooper
Turbo | Leather | Pano Roof
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$17,990
+ GST
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 63,781 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads with this stylish and spirited 2017 MINI Cooper 3dr HB, now available at Car Zone. Dressed in a vibrant green exterior that's sure to stand out, this MINI is perfectly complemented by a sleek black interior, creating a classic and sporty look. Under the hood, you'll find a zippy 1.5L turbocharged engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, making every drive an engaging experience. With just 63,781 km on the odometer, this little gem is ready for many more adventures on Canadian roads.
This isn't just any compact car; it's a statement. The iconic MINI Cooper design offers a nimble and fun-to-drive character, perfect for navigating city streets or enjoying weekend getaways. The front-wheel-drive system provides confident handling, while the automatic transmission makes for effortless cruising. Whether you're a first-time buyer looking for something exciting or a seasoned enthusiast seeking that signature MINI charm, this 2017 Cooper at Car Zone is a fantastic option.
Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this 2017 MINI Cooper 3dr HB:
- Turbocharged 1.5L Engine: Experience exhilarating acceleration and a responsive ride that makes every commute feel like a thrill.
- Vibrant Green Exterior: Make a bold statement with a captivating colour that exudes personality and fun.
- Iconic MINI Design: Own a piece of automotive legend with the distinctive styling that's instantly recognizable and undeniably cool.
- Engaging Handling: Discover the legendary go-kart-like agility that MINI Coopers are famous for, offering an unparalleled connection to the road.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless shifting and a comfortable driving experience, blending performance with everyday practicality.
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car Zone
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Car Zone
Car Zone
Call Dealer
403-248-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
403-248-0245