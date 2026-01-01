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<p>Get ready to turn heads with this stylish and spirited 2017 MINI Cooper 3dr HB, now available at Car Zone. Dressed in a vibrant green exterior thats sure to stand out, this MINI is perfectly complemented by a sleek black interior, creating a classic and sporty look. Under the hood, youll find a zippy 1.5L turbocharged engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, making every drive an engaging experience. With just 63,781 km on the odometer, this little gem is ready for many more adventures on Canadian roads.</p><p>This isnt just any compact car; its a statement. The iconic MINI Cooper design offers a nimble and fun-to-drive character, perfect for navigating city streets or enjoying weekend getaways. The front-wheel-drive system provides confident handling, while the automatic transmission makes for effortless cruising. Whether youre a first-time buyer looking for something exciting or a seasoned enthusiast seeking that signature MINI charm, this 2017 Cooper at Car Zone is a fantastic option.</p><p>Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this 2017 MINI Cooper 3dr HB:</p><ul><li><strong>Turbocharged 1.5L Engine:</strong> Experience exhilarating acceleration and a responsive ride that makes every commute feel like a thrill.</li><li><strong>Vibrant Green Exterior:</strong> Make a bold statement with a captivating colour that exudes personality and fun.</li><li><strong>Iconic MINI Design:</strong> Own a piece of automotive legend with the distinctive styling thats instantly recognizable and undeniably cool.</li><li><strong>Engaging Handling:</strong> Discover the legendary go-kart-like agility that MINI Coopers are famous for, offering an unparalleled connection to the road.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless shifting and a comfortable driving experience, blending performance with everyday practicality.</li></ul><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!</p><p>Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. <strong><a href=http://www.calgary.ca/finance>APPLY NOW</a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca/><strong>CARZONECALGARY</strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </p>

2017 MINI Cooper

63,781 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ GST
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 MINI Cooper

Turbo | Leather | Pano Roof

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14200175.814646786?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=31016.645&bid=31016

2017 MINI Cooper

Turbo | Leather | Pano Roof

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990

+ GST

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Used
63,781KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 63,781 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to turn heads with this stylish and spirited 2017 MINI Cooper 3dr HB, now available at Car Zone. Dressed in a vibrant green exterior that's sure to stand out, this MINI is perfectly complemented by a sleek black interior, creating a classic and sporty look. Under the hood, you'll find a zippy 1.5L turbocharged engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, making every drive an engaging experience. With just 63,781 km on the odometer, this little gem is ready for many more adventures on Canadian roads.

This isn't just any compact car; it's a statement. The iconic MINI Cooper design offers a nimble and fun-to-drive character, perfect for navigating city streets or enjoying weekend getaways. The front-wheel-drive system provides confident handling, while the automatic transmission makes for effortless cruising. Whether you're a first-time buyer looking for something exciting or a seasoned enthusiast seeking that signature MINI charm, this 2017 Cooper at Car Zone is a fantastic option.

Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this 2017 MINI Cooper 3dr HB:

  • Turbocharged 1.5L Engine: Experience exhilarating acceleration and a responsive ride that makes every commute feel like a thrill.
  • Vibrant Green Exterior: Make a bold statement with a captivating colour that exudes personality and fun.
  • Iconic MINI Design: Own a piece of automotive legend with the distinctive styling that's instantly recognizable and undeniably cool.
  • Engaging Handling: Discover the legendary go-kart-like agility that MINI Coopers are famous for, offering an unparalleled connection to the road.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless shifting and a comfortable driving experience, blending performance with everyday practicality.

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!

Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

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$17,990

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Car Zone

403-248-0245

2017 MINI Cooper