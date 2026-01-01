$55,990+ GST
2021 GMC Yukon
SLT | Luxury Pack | Leather | Pano Roof
2021 GMC Yukon
SLT | Luxury Pack | Leather | Pano Roof
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$55,990
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 125,543 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the striking white 2021 GMC Yukon 4WD 4dr SLT, a pre-loved SUV that's ready for your next adventure. This Yukon boasts a sophisticated black interior, offering a comfortable and premium experience for every journey. With its robust 4-wheel drive system and spacious SUV body style, it's the perfect blend of capability and family-friendly practicality, ready to tackle Canadian roads and beyond.
This versatile Yukon is equipped with an automatic transmission and runs on gasoline, ensuring a smooth and efficient ride. Whether you're commuting through the city or heading out for a weekend escape, this 4-door SLT trim offers ample space and the reliable performance you expect from GMC. This vehicle has been well-traveled but still has plenty of life left to offer its next owner. Discover the exceptional value and premium features that await you at Car Zone.
Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2021 GMC Yukon SLT:
- Legendary 4-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any road condition with confidence, from icy highways to snowy backroads, thanks to GMC's renowned 4WD system.
- Luxurious Black Interior: Step into a refined cabin environment, offering a sleek and premium feel that elevates every drive.
- Spacious SUV Versatility: Experience the perfect balance of passenger comfort and cargo flexibility, making it ideal for families, road trips, and everything in between.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless shifting and a refined driving experience, allowing you to focus on the road ahead.
- GMC's Trusted Performance: Benefit from the reliable engineering and the distinctive styling that GMC vehicles are celebrated for, ensuring a dependable and stylish ride.
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
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