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<p>Introducing the striking white 2021 GMC Yukon 4WD 4dr SLT, a pre-loved SUV thats ready for your next adventure. This Yukon boasts a sophisticated black interior, offering a comfortable and premium experience for every journey. With its robust 4-wheel drive system and spacious SUV body style, its the perfect blend of capability and family-friendly practicality, ready to tackle Canadian roads and beyond.</p><p>This versatile Yukon is equipped with an automatic transmission and runs on gasoline, ensuring a smooth and efficient ride. Whether youre commuting through the city or heading out for a weekend escape, this 4-door SLT trim offers ample space and the reliable performance you expect from GMC. This vehicle has been well-traveled but still has plenty of life left to offer its next owner. Discover the exceptional value and premium features that await you at Car Zone. </p><p>Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2021 GMC Yukon SLT:</p><ul><li><strong>Legendary 4-Wheel Drive Capability:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence, from icy highways to snowy backroads, thanks to GMCs renowned 4WD system.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Black Interior:</strong> Step into a refined cabin environment, offering a sleek and premium feel that elevates every drive.</li><li><strong>Spacious SUV Versatility:</strong> Experience the perfect balance of passenger comfort and cargo flexibility, making it ideal for families, road trips, and everything in between.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless shifting and a refined driving experience, allowing you to focus on the road ahead.</li><li><strong>GMCs Trusted Performance:</strong> Benefit from the reliable engineering and the distinctive styling that GMC vehicles are celebrated for, ensuring a dependable and stylish ride.</li></ul><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!</p><p>Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </p>

2021 GMC Yukon

125,543 KM

Details Description Features

$55,990

+ GST
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2021 GMC Yukon

SLT | Luxury Pack | Leather | Pano Roof

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14498749.825266443?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=31016.645&bid=31016

2021 GMC Yukon

SLT | Luxury Pack | Leather | Pano Roof

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$55,990

+ GST

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Used
125,543KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 125,543 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the striking white 2021 GMC Yukon 4WD 4dr SLT, a pre-loved SUV that's ready for your next adventure. This Yukon boasts a sophisticated black interior, offering a comfortable and premium experience for every journey. With its robust 4-wheel drive system and spacious SUV body style, it's the perfect blend of capability and family-friendly practicality, ready to tackle Canadian roads and beyond.

This versatile Yukon is equipped with an automatic transmission and runs on gasoline, ensuring a smooth and efficient ride. Whether you're commuting through the city or heading out for a weekend escape, this 4-door SLT trim offers ample space and the reliable performance you expect from GMC. This vehicle has been well-traveled but still has plenty of life left to offer its next owner. Discover the exceptional value and premium features that await you at Car Zone. 

Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2021 GMC Yukon SLT:

  • Legendary 4-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any road condition with confidence, from icy highways to snowy backroads, thanks to GMC's renowned 4WD system.
  • Luxurious Black Interior: Step into a refined cabin environment, offering a sleek and premium feel that elevates every drive.
  • Spacious SUV Versatility: Experience the perfect balance of passenger comfort and cargo flexibility, making it ideal for families, road trips, and everything in between.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless shifting and a refined driving experience, allowing you to focus on the road ahead.
  • GMC's Trusted Performance: Benefit from the reliable engineering and the distinctive styling that GMC vehicles are celebrated for, ensuring a dependable and stylish ride.

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!

Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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$55,990

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403-248-0245

2021 GMC Yukon