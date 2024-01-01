Menu
Carzone is pleased to offer this 2017 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum with 193,982 km. This vehicle comes well serviced and with a clean title no accidents or claims. Loaded from the factory with 7 seat configurations, Heated and Cooled Seats, DVD system for the rear passenger, Dual Sunroof, 2 sets of keys with remote Start, Back-Up Camera, Navigation, Tow hitch with plug-in, Heated Steering, 360 Camera, Blind Spot Assist, brand new windshield, Winter tires installed and much more... 

CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=fkaJIqDQjzKuAk+ykPwriixUqFPO49NV#service-history-section

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

193,982 KM

$18,589

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR PLATINUM

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR PLATINUM

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

$18,589

+ taxes & licensing

193,982KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 610052
  • Mileage 193,982 KM

Vehicle Description

Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed and inspected with Carfax. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. We even take trades. Same day approvals at carzonecalgary or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference! 

Carzone is pleased to offer this 2017 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum with 193,982 km. This vehicle comes well serviced and with a clean title no accidents or claims. Loaded from the factory with 7 seat configurations, Heated and Cooled Seats, DVD system for the rear passenger, Dual Sunroof, 2 sets of keys with remote Start, Back-Up Camera, Navigation, Tow hitch with plug-in, Heated Steering, 360 Camera, Blind Spot Assist, brand new windshield, Winter tires installed and much more... 

CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=fkaJIqDQjzKuAk+ykPwriixUqFPO49NV#service-history-section

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Carzone Today!

Explore our impressive selection of vehicles at Carzone. We're open 6 days a week, and Sundays are available by appointment. With EASY FINANCING and ZERO DOWN payment options, owning your dream car has never been easier. Enjoy the peace of mind of a NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX report. Trade-ins are always welcome, making your upgrade seamless. Visit us online at carzonecalgary.ca and experience the difference. As an AMVIC licensed dealer, Carzone specializes in turning your vehicle dreams into reality. No matter your credit history – bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada – ALL CREDIT TYPES ARE WELCOME. Multiple banks are ready to work with you. Apply online at CARZONECALGARY and let us guide you toward your dream car. We're here to assist you every step of the way. Your credit acceptance is our priority. Contact Carzone now to discover how we can earn your business today.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

$18,589

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2017 Nissan Pathfinder