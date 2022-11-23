Menu
2017 Volkswagen Golf

68,497 KM

Details Description Features

$35,490

+ tax & licensing
$35,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

587-812-4419

2017 Volkswagen Golf

2017 Volkswagen Golf

R 5- Door Manual AWD W/ CarPlay, Navi, Fender Audio, Blind Spot

2017 Volkswagen Golf

R 5- Door Manual AWD W/ CarPlay, Navi, Fender Audio, Blind Spot

Location

Clutch

505 Carmek Blvd, Calgary, AB T1X 0J9

587-812-4419

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,490

+ taxes & licensing

68,497KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9348823
  Stock #: 15991
  VIN: WVWWF7AU1HW176650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 15991
  • Mileage 68,497 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Previously used as a lease.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Drivers Seat
Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
Rearview Camera
Rear cross traffic alert
Navigation
Park Distance Control
Lane Assist
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS
USB & AUX Input
Blind Spot Detection
Touchscreen Display
Fender Premium Audio System
Light Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Adaptive Front Light System
Front Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking
Keyless Access & Push Button Start
Golf R Sport Steering Wheel
Bi-Xenon Head Lights

Clutch

Clutch

Alberta

505 Carmek Blvd, Calgary, AB T1X 0J9

