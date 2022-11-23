$35,490+ tax & licensing
587-812-4419
2017 Volkswagen Golf
R 5- Door Manual AWD W/ CarPlay, Navi, Fender Audio, Blind Spot
Location
Clutch
505 Carmek Blvd, Calgary, AB T1X 0J9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,490
- Listing ID: 9348823
- Stock #: 15991
- VIN: WVWWF7AU1HW176650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 15991
- Mileage 68,497 KM
Vehicle Description
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Previously used as a lease.
Vehicle Features
