Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 BMW X3

75,450 KM

Details Description Features

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

Contact Seller
2018 BMW X3

2018 BMW X3

xDrive30i

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW X3

xDrive30i

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

  1. 1696271331
  2. 1696271331
  3. 1696271330
  4. 1696271331
  5. 1696271331
  6. 1696271331
  7. 1696271331
  8. 1696271331
  9. 1696271331
  10. 1696271332
  11. 1696271331
  12. 1696271332
  13. 1696271331
  14. 1696271331
  15. 1696271332
  16. 1696271332
  17. 1696271332
  18. 1696271332
  19. 1696271332
  20. 1696271332
  21. 1696271331
  22. 1696271331
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
75,450KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10497063
  • Stock #: C74716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C74716
  • Mileage 75,450 KM

Vehicle Description

This beautiful 2018 BMW X3 only has 75,450km from brand new. This 1 Owner Accident-free 2018 BMW X3 comes fully loaded from the factory with a Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Leather Seats, Heads-Up Display, Rear Climate Control, Power Trunk, Navigation, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Parking Sensors, and much more... 

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Carzone Today!

Explore our impressive selection of vehicles at Carzone. We're open 6 days a week, and Sundays are available by appointment. With EASY FINANCING and ZERO DOWN payment options, owning your dream car has never been easier. Get UP TO $10,000 CASH BACK and enjoy the peace of mind of a NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX report. Trade-ins are always welcome, making your upgrade seamless. Visit us online at carzonecalgary.ca and experience the difference. As an AMVIC licensed dealer, Carzone specializes in turning your vehicle dreams into reality. Call us anytime and inquire about our 90-day payment deferral plan. No matter your credit history – bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada – ALL CREDIT TYPES ARE WELCOME. Multiple banks are ready to work with you. Apply online at CARZONECALGARY and let us guide you toward your dream car. We're here to assist you every step of the way. Your credit acceptance is our priority. Contact Carzone now to discover how we can earn your business today.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Zone

2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 107,652 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic
2015 Audi S3 4dr Sdn...
 90,000 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-5 GS A...
 89,415 KM
$31,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory