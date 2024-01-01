Menu
2018 BMW X5

116,791 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW X5

xDrive35i

2018 BMW X5

xDrive35i

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

116,791KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5UXKR0C58J0Y04665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 248800A
  • Mileage 116,791 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

1-403-241-XXXX

1-403-241-0300

