$29,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 BMW X5
xDrive35i
2018 BMW X5
xDrive35i
Location
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-403-241-0300
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
116,791KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5UXKR0C58J0Y04665
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 248800A
- Mileage 116,791 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
2018 BMW X5 xDrive35i 116,791 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe GL V6 207,685 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Buick Regal GS 123,321 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
Call Dealer
1-403-241-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
1-403-241-0300
2018 BMW X5