Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C52439
- Mileage 122,786 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect balance of versatility, comfort, and advanced technology with the 2018 Ford Escape S. This compact SUV is designed to meet the demands of your busy lifestyle, offering exceptional performance and a host of modern features for all your driving adventures.
Under the hood, the Escape S is powered by a reliable 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine, delivering 168 horsepower and 170 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, it offers responsive acceleration and impressive fuel efficiency, making it ideal for both city driving and highway cruising.
The Escape S features a sleek and modern exterior design, with a bold front grille, sculpted body lines, and stylish halogen headlights. The 17-inch steel wheels and aerodynamic profile not only enhance its visual appeal but also contribute to a smoother, more efficient ride.
Step inside the comfortable and spacious cabin, where practicality meets technology. The S trim includes durable cloth seats, a 6-way manual driver’s seat, and a user-friendly infotainment system. The 4.2-inch display, SYNC® voice recognition communications, Bluetooth® connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system ensure you stay connected and entertained on every journey.
Safety is a priority in the 2018 Escape S, equipped with a comprehensive suite of features to provide peace of mind. Standard safety technologies include a rearview camera, AdvanceTrac® with Roll Stability Control™, Curve Control, and a robust airbag system, all designed to keep you and your passengers safe.
Whether you’re navigating city streets, embarking on a weekend adventure, or tackling daily errands, the 2018 Ford Escape S offers the perfect combination of performance, style, and practicality. Experience the dynamic versatility and modern features of the Escape S today.
Vehicle Features
