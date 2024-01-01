Menu
--tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #0d0d0d; font-family: ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica, Apple Color Emoji, Arial, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Discover the perfect balance of versatility, comfort, and advanced technology with the 2018 Ford Escape S. This compact SUV is designed to meet the demands of your busy lifestyle, offering exceptional performance and a host of modern features for all your driving adventures.</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #0d0d0d; font-family: ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica, Apple Color Emoji, Arial, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Under the hood, the Escape S is powered by a reliable 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine, delivering 168 horsepower and 170 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, it offers responsive acceleration and impressive fuel efficiency, making it ideal for both city driving and highway cruising.</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #0d0d0d; font-family: ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica, Apple Color Emoji, Arial, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>The Escape S features a sleek and modern exterior design, with a bold front grille, sculpted body lines, and stylish halogen headlights. The 17-inch steel wheels and aerodynamic profile not only enhance its visual appeal but also contribute to a smoother, more efficient ride.</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #0d0d0d; font-family: ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica, Apple Color Emoji, Arial, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Step inside the comfortable and spacious cabin, where practicality meets technology. The S trim includes durable cloth seats, a 6-way manual driver’s seat, and a user-friendly infotainment system. The 4.2-inch display, SYNC® voice recognition communications, Bluetooth® connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system ensure you stay connected and entertained on every journey.</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #0d0d0d; font-family: ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica, Apple Color Emoji, Arial, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Safety is a priority in the 2018 Escape S, equipped with a comprehensive suite of features to provide peace of mind. Standard safety technologies include a rearview camera, AdvanceTrac® with Roll Stability Control™, Curve Control, and a robust airbag system, all designed to keep you and your passengers safe.</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #0d0d0d; font-family: ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica, Apple Color Emoji, Arial, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Whether you’re navigating city streets, embarking on a weekend adventure, or tackling daily errands, the 2018 Ford Escape S offers the perfect combination of performance, style, and practicality. Experience the dynamic versatility and modern features of the Escape S today.</p>

122,786 KM

122,786KM
Used
Fair Condition
VIN 1FMCU0F72JUC52439

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # C52439
  Mileage 122,786 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect balance of versatility, comfort, and advanced technology with the 2018 Ford Escape S. This compact SUV is designed to meet the demands of your busy lifestyle, offering exceptional performance and a host of modern features for all your driving adventures.

Under the hood, the Escape S is powered by a reliable 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine, delivering 168 horsepower and 170 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, it offers responsive acceleration and impressive fuel efficiency, making it ideal for both city driving and highway cruising.

The Escape S features a sleek and modern exterior design, with a bold front grille, sculpted body lines, and stylish halogen headlights. The 17-inch steel wheels and aerodynamic profile not only enhance its visual appeal but also contribute to a smoother, more efficient ride.

Step inside the comfortable and spacious cabin, where practicality meets technology. The S trim includes durable cloth seats, a 6-way manual driver's seat, and a user-friendly infotainment system. The 4.2-inch display, SYNC® voice recognition communications, Bluetooth® connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system ensure you stay connected and entertained on every journey.

Safety is a priority in the 2018 Escape S, equipped with a comprehensive suite of features to provide peace of mind. Standard safety technologies include a rearview camera, AdvanceTrac® with Roll Stability Control™, Curve Control, and a robust airbag system, all designed to keep you and your passengers safe.

Whether you're navigating city streets, embarking on a weekend adventure, or tackling daily errands, the 2018 Ford Escape S offers the perfect combination of performance, style, and practicality. Experience the dynamic versatility and modern features of the Escape S today.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Ford Escape