2018 Ford Explorer
Limited 4WD
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 164,294 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile, luxury SUV with exceptional performance? This 2018 Ford Explorer Limited is the perfect choice! Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine, it delivers a smooth yet powerful ride, making it ideal for both city driving and long road trips. With 164,294 KM, a clean Carfax, and regular servicing at a Ford dealership since new, this Explorer has been meticulously maintained for reliability and longevity.Key Features:
3.5L V6 Engine – Strong performance with efficient power delivery
Ford’s Intelligent 4WD System – Includes Terrain Management System™ for confidence in all driving conditions
Spacious 7-Passenger Seating – Perfect for families or extra cargo space
Premium Leather Interior – Comfortable and stylish design
SYNC® 3 Infotainment System – Stay connected with Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™
Power Liftgate & Keyless Entry – Convenience at your fingertips
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats – All-season comfort
This well-maintained, fully-loaded Explorer won’t last long! Contact us today to schedule a test drive or get more details.
Vehicle Features
Car Zone
