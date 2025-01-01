Menu
Looking for a versatile, luxury SUV with exceptional performance? This 2018 Ford Explorer Limited is the perfect choice! Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine, it delivers a smooth yet powerful ride, making it ideal for both city driving and long road trips. With 164,294 KM, a clean Carfax, and regular servicing at a Ford dealership since new, this Explorer has been meticulously maintained for reliability and longevity.

Key Features:

3.5L V6 Engine – Strong performance with efficient power delivery
Ford's Intelligent 4WD System – Includes Terrain Management System™ for confidence in all driving conditions
Spacious 7-Passenger Seating – Perfect for families or extra cargo space
Premium Leather Interior – Comfortable and stylish design
SYNC® 3 Infotainment System – Stay connected with Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™
Power Liftgate & Keyless Entry – Convenience at your fingertips
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats – All-season comfort

 

This well-maintained, fully-loaded Explorer won't last long! Contact us today to schedule a test drive or get more details.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

