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2018 Honda Odyssey
Touring
2018 Honda Odyssey
Touring
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 154,263 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2018 Honda Odyssey Touring. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212 engine will keep you going. This Honda Odyssey features the following options: Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy -inc: 2-tone, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, and Tires: P235/55R19 101H AS. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
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Interior
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Additional Features
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403-256-4960