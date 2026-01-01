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This previously enjoyed 2018 Honda Pilot is part of Hondas 4WD Sport Utility Vehicles segment and a very nice ride! It has a 6 cylinder engine and&nbspAutomatic transmission. This&nbspPilot came into our Pre-Owned inventory with 45206 kilometers and in good condition. The color is a nice and aside from the wear and tear of a previously enjoyed vehicle, it is a very nice Pilot!! Dont forget to explore the options tab for more details. If youre satisfied with what youve learned thus far, kindly fill out one of the forms on this page. One of our proficient and extensively trained sales representatives will provide you with a product demonstration, a personalized video walk-through, and of course, details on pricing and financing options. We know we are not the only Pre-Owned dealer in Calgary, but we pride ourselves on being one of the busiest in town. With over 150 units in our Pre-Owned inventory and being one of Canadas TOP 5 Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram dealers, we are confident that we have exactly what you are looking for! Thank you for considering purchasing this 2018 Honda PilotAt Eastside Dodge, we are thrilled to offer you an exceptional experience. We pledge to ensure that it surpasses all your expectations and becomes one of your finest experiences.

2018 Honda Pilot

45,206 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ GST
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2018 Honda Pilot

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle
14496673

2018 Honda Pilot

EX-L

Location

Eastside Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

815 36 Street Ne, Calgary, AB T2A 4W3

403-273-4313

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

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Used
45,206KM
VIN 5FNYF6H63JB015303

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ESDT206490B
  • Mileage 45,206 KM

Vehicle Description

This previously enjoyed 2018 Honda Pilot is part of Honda's 4WD Sport Utility Vehicles segment and a very nice ride! It has a 6 cylinder engine and Automatic transmission. This Pilot came into our Pre-Owned inventory with 45206 kilometers and in good condition. The color is a nice and aside from the wear and tear of a previously enjoyed vehicle, it is a very nice Pilot!!

Don't forget to explore the options tab for more details. If you're satisfied with what you've learned thus far, kindly fill out one of the forms on this page. One of our proficient and extensively trained sales representatives will provide you with a product demonstration, a personalized video walk-through, and of course, details on pricing and financing options.

We know we are not the only Pre-Owned dealer in Calgary, but we pride ourselves on being one of the busiest in town. With over 150 units in our Pre-Owned inventory and being one of Canada's TOP 5 Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram dealers, we are confident that we have exactly what you are looking for!

Thank you for considering purchasing this 2018 Honda PilotAt Eastside Dodge, we are thrilled to offer you an exceptional experience. We pledge to ensure that it surpasses all your expectations and becomes one of your finest experiences.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Eastside Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Eastside Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

815 36 Street Ne, Calgary, AB T2A 4W3

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403-273-XXXX

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403-273-4313

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Eastside Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

403-273-4313

2018 Honda Pilot