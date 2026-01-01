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2018 Honda Pilot
EX-L
2018 Honda Pilot
EX-L
Location
Eastside Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
815 36 Street Ne, Calgary, AB T2A 4W3
403-273-4313
$CALL
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ESDT206490B
- Mileage 45,206 KM
Vehicle Description
This previously enjoyed 2018 Honda Pilot is part of Honda's 4WD Sport Utility Vehicles segment and a very nice ride! It has a 6 cylinder engine and Automatic transmission. This Pilot came into our Pre-Owned inventory with 45206 kilometers and in good condition. The color is a nice and aside from the wear and tear of a previously enjoyed vehicle, it is a very nice Pilot!!
Don't forget to explore the options tab for more details. If you're satisfied with what you've learned thus far, kindly fill out one of the forms on this page. One of our proficient and extensively trained sales representatives will provide you with a product demonstration, a personalized video walk-through, and of course, details on pricing and financing options.
We know we are not the only Pre-Owned dealer in Calgary, but we pride ourselves on being one of the busiest in town. With over 150 units in our Pre-Owned inventory and being one of Canada's TOP 5 Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram dealers, we are confident that we have exactly what you are looking for!
Thank you for considering purchasing this 2018 Honda PilotAt Eastside Dodge, we are thrilled to offer you an exceptional experience. We pledge to ensure that it surpasses all your expectations and becomes one of your finest experiences.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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