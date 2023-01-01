Menu
<div>2018 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GL WITH 155505 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED SEATS, CLOTH SEATS, CD//RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE! </div>

155,505 KM

$16,988

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

VIN KMHD84LF5JU505572

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 155,505 KM

2018 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GL WITH 155505 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED SEATS, CLOTH SEATS, CD//RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE! 

BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM,Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Rear Defrost,Intermittent Wipers,Variabl...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

