$16,988+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH
Location
Auto House
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
155,505KM
Used
VIN KMHD84LF5JU505572
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 155,505 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GL WITH 155505 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED SEATS, CLOTH SEATS, CD//RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM,Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Rear Defrost,Intermittent Wipers,Variabl...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto House
Auto House Sundridge
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
2018 Hyundai Elantra