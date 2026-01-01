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Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 25T PREMIUM | HEATED STEERING | PANO ROOF | SERVICE RECORDS for sale in Calgary, AB

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

148,854 KM

Details Features

$19,988

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

25T PREMIUM | HEATED STEERING | PANO ROOF | SERVICE RECORDS

Watch This Vehicle
14074395

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

25T PREMIUM | HEATED STEERING | PANO ROOF | SERVICE RECORDS

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

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Contact Seller

$19,988

+ GST

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Used
148,854KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SADCJ2FX6JA323155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 148,854 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

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GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

Call Dealer

403-402-XXXX

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403-402-2015

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$19,988

+ GST>

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2018 Jaguar F-PACE