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2018 Jaguar F-PACE
25T PREMIUM | HEATED STEERING | PANO ROOF | SERVICE RECORDS
2018 Jaguar F-PACE
25T PREMIUM | HEATED STEERING | PANO ROOF | SERVICE RECORDS
Location
GT Motor Sports Calgary
10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
403-402-2015
$19,988
+ GST
Actions
Used
148,854KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SADCJ2FX6JA323155
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 148,854 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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GT Motor Sports Calgary
Calgary
10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
Call Dealer
403-402-XXXX(click to show)
$19,988
+ GST>
GT Motor Sports Calgary
403-402-2015
2018 Jaguar F-PACE