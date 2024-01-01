Menu
Crossroads Motors

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-804-6179

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$20,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,947KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3MZBN1W30JM167407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,947 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Front Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Leather  - Bose Speakers - Sunroof - Navi - Back up cam - Adaptive CRUISE - HEADS UP DISPLAY

Experience driving perfection with the 2018 Mazda Mazda3 GT, a compact car that's engineered for performance and style. At Kelowna Toyota, we're thrilled to introduce this exceptional vehicle, boasting premium features and advanced safety technologies. Let's dive into the impressive qualities of the 2018 Mazda Mazda3 GT, where innovation meets exhilaration.

Highlighted features:

* Heated Front Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Leather Upholstery
* Bose Speakers
* Sunroof
* Lane Departure Alert
* Power Driver Seat
* Adaptive Cruise Control
* Paddle Shifters
* Auto Dual Climate Control

AND MUCH MORE!

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES COME WITH MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT-FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 2730 23ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 403-804-6179. 

 

FAST APPROVALS 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-804-6179

$20,997

+ taxes & licensing

Crossroads Motors

403-804-6179

