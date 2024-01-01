$20,997+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GT-HEADS UP DISPLAY- HEATED STEERING- NAVI-LEATHER
Location
Crossroads Motors
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
403-804-6179
Certified
$20,997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 104,947 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Front Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Leather - Bose Speakers - Sunroof - Navi - Back up cam - Adaptive CRUISE - HEADS UP DISPLAY
Experience driving perfection with the 2018 Mazda Mazda3 GT, a compact car that's engineered for performance and style. At Kelowna Toyota, we're thrilled to introduce this exceptional vehicle, boasting premium features and advanced safety technologies. Let's dive into the impressive qualities of the 2018 Mazda Mazda3 GT, where innovation meets exhilaration.
Highlighted features:
* Heated Front Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Leather Upholstery
* Bose Speakers
* Sunroof
* Lane Departure Alert
* Power Driver Seat
* Adaptive Cruise Control
* Paddle Shifters
* Auto Dual Climate Control
AND MUCH MORE!
All VEHICLES COME WITH MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT-FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
Vehicle Features
