2025 Mazda MAZDA3

$29,990+ GST
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$29,990
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 9,446 KM
Vehicle Description
2025 Mazda3 GX Sport – Only 9,446 Kms | No Accidents | Clean Carfax
Experience refined driving with this 2025 Mazda3 GX Sport, a perfect blend of performance, style, and efficiency. With only 9,446 kms, a clean Carfax, and no accidents, this sedan is practically brand new and ready to impress.
Highlighted Features:
2.5L SKYACTIV-G Engine – Responsive power with impressive fuel economy
6-Speed Automatic Transmission – Smooth, sporty driving dynamics
Premium Sport Styling – 18" alloy wheels, LED headlights, and sleek exterior accents
Comfort & Convenience – Dual-zone climate control, push-button start, keyless entry
Modern Interior – Black cloth sport seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel & shift knob
Infotainment System – 8.8" display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility
Safety First – Mazda i-Activsense: blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and more
Don’t miss your chance to own this low-km, accident-free 2025 Mazda3 Select Sport. Visit us today or book your test drive now!
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment.
