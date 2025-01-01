2025 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=0 data-end=77><strong data-start=0 data-end=75>2025 Mazda3 GX Sport – Only 9,446 Kms | No Accidents | Clean Carfax</strong></p><p data-start=79 data-end=327>Experience refined driving with this<strong> </strong>2025 Mazda3 GX Sport, a perfect blend of performance, style, and efficiency. With only 9,446 kms, a clean Carfax, and no accidents, this sedan is practically brand new and ready to impress.</p><p data-start=329 data-end=1026><strong data-start=332 data-end=357>Highlighted Features:</strong><br data-start=357 data-end=360 /><strong data-start=362 data-end=388>2.5L SKYACTIV-G Engine</strong> – Responsive power with impressive fuel economy<br data-start=436 data-end=439 /><strong data-start=441 data-end=475>6-Speed Automatic Transmission</strong> – Smooth, sporty driving dynamics<br data-start=509 data-end=512 /><strong data-start=514 data-end=539>Premium Sport Styling</strong> – 18 alloy wheels, LED headlights, and sleek exterior accents<br data-start=602 data-end=605 /><strong data-start=607 data-end=632>Comfort & Convenience</strong> – Dual-zone climate control, push-button start, keyless entry<br data-start=694 data-end=697 /><strong data-start=699 data-end=718>Modern Interior</strong> – Black cloth sport seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel & shift knob<br data-start=789 data-end=792 /><strong data-start=794 data-end=817>Infotainment System</strong> – 8.8 display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility<br data-start=880 data-end=883 /><strong data-start=885 data-end=901>Safety First</strong> – Mazda i-Activsense: blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and more</p><p> </p><p data-start=1028 data-end=1158 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Don’t miss your chance to own this low-km, accident-free 2025 Mazda3 Select Sport. Visit us today or book your test drive now!</p><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!</p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. <strong><a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca/finance><span style=color: #3598db;>APPLY NOW</span></a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca><strong><span style=color: #3598db;>CARZONECALGARY</span></strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </span></p>

2025 Mazda MAZDA3

9,446 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Mazda MAZDA3

GX SPORT HATCHBACK

Watch This Vehicle
12619149

2025 Mazda MAZDA3

GX SPORT HATCHBACK

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

  1. 1749330562655
  2. 1749330563133
  3. 1749330563553
  4. 1749330563958
  5. 1749330564358
  6. 1749330564804
  7. 1749330565223
  8. 1749330565613
  9. 1749330566026
  10. 1749330566425
  11. 1749330566826
  12. 1749330567248
  13. 1749330567645
  14. 1749330568021
  15. 1749330568423
  16. 1749330568832
  17. 1749330569249
  18. 1749330569638
  19. 1749330570045
  20. 1749330570448
  21. 1749330570850
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
9,446KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 9,446 KM

Vehicle Description

2025 Mazda3 GX Sport – Only 9,446 Kms | No Accidents | Clean Carfax

Experience refined driving with this 2025 Mazda3 GX Sport, a perfect blend of performance, style, and efficiency. With only 9,446 kms, a clean Carfax, and no accidents, this sedan is practically brand new and ready to impress.

Highlighted Features:
2.5L SKYACTIV-G Engine – Responsive power with impressive fuel economy
6-Speed Automatic Transmission – Smooth, sporty driving dynamics
Premium Sport Styling – 18" alloy wheels, LED headlights, and sleek exterior accents
Comfort & Convenience – Dual-zone climate control, push-button start, keyless entry
Modern Interior – Black cloth sport seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel & shift knob
Infotainment System – 8.8" display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility
Safety First – Mazda i-Activsense: blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and more

 

Don’t miss your chance to own this low-km, accident-free 2025 Mazda3 Select Sport. Visit us today or book your test drive now!

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!

Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Zone

Used 2020 Toyota Sienna XLE LIMITED 7-Passenger AWD for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Toyota Sienna XLE LIMITED 7-Passenger AWD 130,943 KM $45,990 + GST
Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L Sport for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L Sport 183,865 KM $13,990 + GST
Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GT Turbo i-ACTIV AWD for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GT Turbo i-ACTIV AWD 63,616 KM $29,990 + GST

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,990

+ GST>

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2025 Mazda MAZDA3