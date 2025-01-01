$40,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupe
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
$40,990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 119,025 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Mercedes-Benz C 43 AMG 4MATIC – Performance & Luxury Combined!
Experience the perfect blend of power, luxury, and all-weather capability with this 2018 Mercedes-Benz C 43 AMG 4MATIC. Powered by a 3.0L Bi-Turbo V6 engine producing 362 horsepower, paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and Mercedes’ renowned 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system, this performance sedan delivers an exhilarating driving experience in any condition.Key Features:
AMG Performance Package – Sport-tuned suspension, dynamic drive modes
Premium Leather Interior – Heated front seats, AMG styling
Advanced Technology – 8.4” infotainment screen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Panoramic Sunroof – Enjoy an open-air feel
Premium Sound System – Crystal-clear audio for every drive
19” AMG Wheels – Sporty and stylish
With its aggressive AMG styling, refined cabin, and track-inspired performance, this C 43 AMG is perfect for those who want luxury without compromising on excitement.
Come see it today! Contact us to schedule a test drive.
Visit our website for the CARFAX LINK
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. We even take trades.
Vehicle Features
403-248-0245