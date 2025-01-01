2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2018 Mercedes-Benz C 43 AMG 4MATIC – Performance & Luxury Combined!</strong></p><p>Experience the perfect blend of power, luxury, and all-weather capability with this <strong>2018 Mercedes-Benz C 43 AMG 4MATIC</strong>. Powered by a <strong>3.0L Bi-Turbo V6 engine</strong> producing 362 horsepower, paired with a <strong>9-speed automatic transmission</strong> and Mercedes’ renowned <strong>4MATIC all-wheel-drive system</strong>, this performance sedan delivers an exhilarating driving experience in any condition.</p><h3><strong>Key Features:</strong></h3><p><strong>AMG Performance Package</strong> – Sport-tuned suspension, dynamic drive modes<br /><strong>Premium Leather Interior</strong> – Heated front seats, AMG styling<br /><strong>Advanced Technology</strong> – 8.4” infotainment screen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br /><strong>Panoramic Sunroof</strong> – Enjoy an open-air feel<br /><strong>Premium Sound System</strong> – Crystal-clear audio for every drive<br /><strong>19” AMG Wheels</strong> – Sporty and stylish</p><p>With its aggressive AMG styling, refined cabin, and track-inspired performance, this C 43 AMG is perfect for those who want luxury without compromising on excitement.</p><p><strong>Come see it today!</strong> Contact us to schedule a test drive.</p><p>Visit our website for the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=sqXRXR1fmpxDxIzyQx2hZQV0KX07ONDX><span style=color: #3598db;><strong>CARFAX LINK</strong></span></a></p><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!</p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. <strong><a href=https://carzonecalgary.ca/financing/><span style=color: #3598db;>APPLY NOW</span></a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=https://carzonecalgary.ca/><strong><span style=color: #3598db;>CARZONECALGARY</span></strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </span></p>

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

119,025 KM

Details Description Features

$40,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupe

Watch This Vehicle
12172285

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupe

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 1739058472
  3. 1739058474
  4. 1739058482
  5. 1739058488
  6. 1739058494
  7. 1739058501
  8. 1739058510
  9. 1739058516
  10. 1739058520
  11. 1739058526
  12. 1739058532
  13. 1739058537
  14. 1739058543
  15. 1739058548
  16. 1739058554
  17. 1739058559
  18. 1739058563
  19. 1739058569
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
119,025KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 119,025 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Mercedes-Benz C 43 AMG 4MATIC – Performance & Luxury Combined!

Experience the perfect blend of power, luxury, and all-weather capability with this 2018 Mercedes-Benz C 43 AMG 4MATIC. Powered by a 3.0L Bi-Turbo V6 engine producing 362 horsepower, paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and Mercedes’ renowned 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system, this performance sedan delivers an exhilarating driving experience in any condition.

Key Features:

AMG Performance Package – Sport-tuned suspension, dynamic drive modes
Premium Leather Interior – Heated front seats, AMG styling
Advanced Technology – 8.4” infotainment screen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Panoramic Sunroof – Enjoy an open-air feel
Premium Sound System – Crystal-clear audio for every drive
19” AMG Wheels – Sporty and stylish

With its aggressive AMG styling, refined cabin, and track-inspired performance, this C 43 AMG is perfect for those who want luxury without compromising on excitement.

Come see it today! Contact us to schedule a test drive.

Visit our website for the CARFAX LINK

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!

Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Zone

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupe for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupe 119,025 KM $40,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-350 LARIAT 6.7L Turbo Diesel BDS Lift for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Ford F-350 LARIAT 6.7L Turbo Diesel BDS Lift 120,655 KM $74,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 MINI Cooper Clubman 4dr HB S ALL4 for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 MINI Cooper Clubman 4dr HB S ALL4 117,780 KM $19,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class