167,500 KM

$30,997

+ tax & licensing
SPORT

SPORT

Location

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$30,997

+ taxes & licensing

167,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7MTXJS276905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 276905
  • Mileage 167,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the exhilaration of the open road with the 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport, a powerhouse of performance and style. This dynamic pickup truck combines raw power with sophisticated design, setting a new standard for performance and refinement.

At the heart of the Ram 1500 Sport lies a potent 5.7-liter HEMI® V8 engine, delivering commanding performance and unrivaled capability. Whether towing heavy loads or cruising down the highway, its formidable power ensures you're always in control.

Distinguished by its bold and aggressive exterior styling, the Ram 1500 Sport commands attention wherever it goes. From its sculpted hood to its sleek profile, every detail exudes strength and confidence on the road.

Step inside the luxurious cabin, where comfort meets sophistication. Premium materials, ergonomic design, and advanced technology features create an inviting environment for driver and passengers alike. With available Uconnect infotainment system and convenient storage solutions, the Ram 1500 Sport keeps you connected and organized on the go.

Safety is paramount, and the Ram 1500 Sport is equipped with advanced safety features to provide peace of mind on every journey. From its high-strength steel frame to its comprehensive airbag system, Dodge prioritizes your safety and security.

Whether you're conquering tough terrain or cruising through city streets, the 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport is your ultimate companion, ready to elevate your driving experience to new heights. Unleash the thrill of the Ram 1500 Sport today.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

$30,997

+ taxes & licensing

(403) 909-8666

