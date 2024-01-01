$30,997+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
SPORT
Certified + E-Tested
$30,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 276905
- Mileage 167,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the exhilaration of the open road with the 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport, a powerhouse of performance and style. This dynamic pickup truck combines raw power with sophisticated design, setting a new standard for performance and refinement.
At the heart of the Ram 1500 Sport lies a potent 5.7-liter HEMI® V8 engine, delivering commanding performance and unrivaled capability. Whether towing heavy loads or cruising down the highway, its formidable power ensures you're always in control.
Distinguished by its bold and aggressive exterior styling, the Ram 1500 Sport commands attention wherever it goes. From its sculpted hood to its sleek profile, every detail exudes strength and confidence on the road.
Step inside the luxurious cabin, where comfort meets sophistication. Premium materials, ergonomic design, and advanced technology features create an inviting environment for driver and passengers alike. With available Uconnect infotainment system and convenient storage solutions, the Ram 1500 Sport keeps you connected and organized on the go.
Safety is paramount, and the Ram 1500 Sport is equipped with advanced safety features to provide peace of mind on every journey. From its high-strength steel frame to its comprehensive airbag system, Dodge prioritizes your safety and security.
Whether you're conquering tough terrain or cruising through city streets, the 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport is your ultimate companion, ready to elevate your driving experience to new heights. Unleash the thrill of the Ram 1500 Sport today.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
