Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota RAV4

90,250 KM

Details Description Features

$32,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

Car Clinic

403-455-1534

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-455-1534

  1. 1674954003
  2. 1674954003
  3. 1674954003
  4. 1674954003
  5. 1674954003
  6. 1674954003
  7. 1674954003
  8. 1674954003
  9. 1674954003
  10. 1674954003
  11. 1674954003
  12. 1674954003
  13. 1674954003
  14. 1674954003
  15. 1674954003
  16. 1674954003
  17. 1674954003
  18. 1674954003
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

90,250KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9560146
  • VIN: 2T3WFREV2JW498992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,250 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a very clean 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE ADVENTURE model.
It has active statues and ZERO rust. One owner and no accidents.

This beautiful blue Color RAV4 came from Vancouver BC, one of a kind. 
It just passed the out province inspection with no issues. Out of province inspection report available as well as the carfax. 
No oil leaks, no electrical issues and no suspension noise. 
The car drives like a dream.

Fully loaded with options like;-Push start -Sunroof -Keyless entry -Power tailgate-Heated steering wheel and seats -Power seats -Lane departure assist-Blind spot monitor -Eco/ Sport/ normal driving mode -Back up camera and much much more Comes with THREE YEARS WARRANTY.
Financing and Trade-in available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Clinic

2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 90,250 KM
$32,000 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota RAV4 BASE
 195,100 KM
$14,000 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 4WD Cr...
 256,500 KM
$16,500 + tax & lic

Email Car Clinic

Car Clinic

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

Call Dealer

403-455-XXXX

(click to show)

403-455-1534

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory