$20,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4DR LS W/1LS
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4DR LS W/1LS
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$20,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Off White & Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 143111
- Mileage 134,286 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS – Clean Carfax, No Accidents, Well-Serviced!
Drive with confidence in this 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS, a compact SUV that delivers comfort, safety, and efficiency in one smart package. Backed by a clean Carfax with no accidents and a history of regular maintenance, this Equinox is ready for the road!
Vehicle Highlights:
1.5L Turbocharged Engine – Balanced power and fuel economy
6-Speed Automatic Transmission – Smooth and responsive driving
Rear Vision Camera – Makes backing up and parking a breeze
Chevrolet Infotainment System – 7" touchscreen, Bluetooth®, Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™
Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start – Modern convenience at your fingertips
Comfortable Cloth Interior – Spacious seating for 5
Fold-Flat Rear Seats – Versatile cargo space for all your gear
17" Alloy Wheels – Stylish and sturdy
Safety First – Includes stability control, traction control, and multiple airbags
With its great service history and dependable performance, this 2019 Equinox LS is the ideal choice for anyone looking for a well-rounded, affordable SUV.
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car Zone
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Car Zone
Car Zone
Call Dealer
403-248-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403-248-0245