Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class= data-start=0 data-end=76><strong data-start=0 data-end=74>2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS – Clean Carfax, No Accidents, Well-Serviced!</strong></p><p class= data-start=78 data-end=351>Drive with confidence in this 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS, a compact SUV that delivers comfort, safety, and efficiency in one smart package. Backed by a clean Carfax with no accidents and a history of regular maintenance, this Equinox is ready for the road!</p><p class= data-start=353 data-end=1034><strong data-start=356 data-end=379>Vehicle Highlights:</strong><br data-start=379 data-end=382 /><strong data-start=384 data-end=412>1.5L Turbocharged Engine</strong> – Balanced power and fuel economy<br data-start=446 data-end=449 /><strong data-start=451 data-end=485>6-Speed Automatic Transmission</strong> – Smooth and responsive driving<br data-start=517 data-end=520 /><strong data-start=522 data-end=544>Rear Vision Camera</strong> – Makes backing up and parking a breeze<br data-start=584 data-end=587 /><strong data-start=589 data-end=622>Chevrolet Infotainment System</strong> – 7 touchscreen, Bluetooth®, Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™<br data-start=683 data-end=686 /><strong data-start=688 data-end=725>Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start</strong> – Modern convenience at your fingertips<br data-start=765 data-end=768 /><strong data-start=770 data-end=800>Comfortable Cloth Interior</strong> – Spacious seating for 5<br data-start=825 data-end=828 /><strong data-start=830 data-end=854>Fold-Flat Rear Seats</strong> – Versatile cargo space for all your gear<br data-start=896 data-end=899 /><strong data-start=901 data-end=921>17 Alloy Wheels</strong> – Stylish and sturdy<br data-start=942 data-end=945 /><strong data-start=947 data-end=963>Safety First</strong> – Includes stability control, traction control, and multiple airbags</p><p> </p><p class= data-start=1036 data-end=1196>With its great service history and dependable performance, this 2019 Equinox LS is the ideal choice for anyone looking for a well-rounded, affordable SUV.</p><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!</p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. <strong><a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca/finance><span style=color: #3598db;>APPLY NOW</span></a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca><strong><span style=color: #3598db;>CARZONECALGARY</span></strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </span></p>

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

134,286 KM

Details Description Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4DR LS W/1LS

Watch This Vehicle
12491311

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4DR LS W/1LS

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 1746474273346
  3. 1746474273840
  4. 1746474274285
  5. 1746474274759
  6. 1746474275203
  7. 1746474275727
  8. 1746474276142
  9. 1746474276581
  10. 1746474277060
  11. 1746474277525
  12. 1746474277969
  13. 1746474278409
  14. 1746474278846
  15. 1746474279276
  16. 1746474279740
  17. 1746474280203
  18. 1746474280655
  19. 1746474281154
  20. 1746474281666
  21. 1746474282144
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
134,286KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Off White & Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 143111
  • Mileage 134,286 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS – Clean Carfax, No Accidents, Well-Serviced!

Drive with confidence in this 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS, a compact SUV that delivers comfort, safety, and efficiency in one smart package. Backed by a clean Carfax with no accidents and a history of regular maintenance, this Equinox is ready for the road!

Vehicle Highlights:
1.5L Turbocharged Engine – Balanced power and fuel economy
6-Speed Automatic Transmission – Smooth and responsive driving
Rear Vision Camera – Makes backing up and parking a breeze
Chevrolet Infotainment System – 7" touchscreen, Bluetooth®, Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™
Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start – Modern convenience at your fingertips
Comfortable Cloth Interior – Spacious seating for 5
Fold-Flat Rear Seats – Versatile cargo space for all your gear
17" Alloy Wheels – Stylish and sturdy
Safety First – Includes stability control, traction control, and multiple airbags

 

With its great service history and dependable performance, this 2019 Equinox LS is the ideal choice for anyone looking for a well-rounded, affordable SUV.

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!

Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Zone

Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD CREW CAB LT w/ LEATHER for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD CREW CAB LT w/ LEATHER 184,537 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GS for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GS 123,510 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class AMG SL 63 Roadster for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class AMG SL 63 Roadster 1,200 KM $189,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2019 Chevrolet Equinox