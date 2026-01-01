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2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 111,002 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/92 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Equinox comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Charging for devices, Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm), aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, USB data ports, 2, located in the front console bin, and USB data ports, 2, includes SD Card Reader auxiliary input jack, located within front centre storage bin. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
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403-256-4960