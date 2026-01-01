Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Kia Forte EX | HEATED STEERING/SEATS | WIRELESS CHARGING for sale in Calgary, AB

2019 Kia Forte

147,031 KM

Details Features

$13,988

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Kia Forte

EX | HEATED STEERING/SEATS | WIRELESS CHARGING

Watch This Vehicle
14140384

2019 Kia Forte

EX | HEATED STEERING/SEATS | WIRELESS CHARGING

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

  1. 14140384
  2. 14140384
  3. 14140384
  4. 14140384
  5. 14140384
  6. 14140384
  7. 14140384
  8. 14140384
  9. 14140384
  10. 14140384
  11. 14140384
  12. 14140384
  13. 14140384
  14. 14140384
  15. 14140384
  16. 14140384
  17. 14140384
  18. 14140384
Contact Seller

$13,988

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
147,031KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF54AD1KE095182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # M5182
  • Mileage 147,031 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

[""]

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GT Motor Sports Calgary

Used 2011 Ford Fusion | SPORT | AWD | LEATHER for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Ford Fusion | SPORT | AWD | LEATHER 175,344 KM $8,987.98 + GST
Used 2019 Kia Forte EX | HEATED STEERING/SEATS | WIRELESS CHARGING for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Kia Forte EX | HEATED STEERING/SEATS | WIRELESS CHARGING 147,031 KM $13,988 + GST
Used 2020 GMC Sierra Elevation | DIESEL | CENTRE CONSOLE | CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 GMC Sierra Elevation | DIESEL | CENTRE CONSOLE | CLEAN CARFAX 157,478 KM $33,988 + GST

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email GT Motor Sports Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

Call Dealer

403-402-XXXX

(click to show)

403-402-2015

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,988

+ GST>

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2019 Kia Forte