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2019 Kia Sedona
SX
2019 Kia Sedona
SX
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 147,860 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2019 Kia Sedona SX+. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.3 L/204 engine will keep you going. This Kia Sedona features the following options: Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 18" Machined-Finish Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Sportmatic Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
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Interior
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Exterior
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403-256-4960