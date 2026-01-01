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Check out this 2019 Kia Sedona SX+. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.3 L/204 engine will keep you going. This Kia Sedona features the following options: Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 18 Machined-Finish Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Sportmatic Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2019 Kia Sedona

147,860 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ GST
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2019 Kia Sedona

SX

Watch This Vehicle
13989588

2019 Kia Sedona

SX

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

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Used
147,860KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDMC5C1XK6476959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 147,860 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2019 Kia Sedona SX+. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.3 L/204 engine will keep you going. This Kia Sedona features the following options: Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 18" Machined-Finish Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Sportmatic Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

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403-256-4960

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Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2019 Kia Sedona