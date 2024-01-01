Menu
This LOW KM Ford Ecosport SE comes loaded with a fuel efficient and responsive 1.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, power SUNROOF, heated seats, NAVIGATION system, LED daytime running lights, fog lights, back-up camera, Blind Spot Detection system, push start ignition, alloy wheels, parking sensors, automatic climate control, leather wrapped steering wheel, 8-inch touchscreen with ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Bluetooth and much more!!!

2020 Ford EcoSport

25,544 KM

Details Description Features

SE w/ TURBO / LOW KMS / SUNROOF

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

25,544KM
Used
VIN MAJ3S2GE1LC332090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20415
  • Mileage 25,544 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT (STD), ENGINE: 1.0L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Turbocharged, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Traction Control, MP3 Player, Tires - Rear All-Season, Heated Mirrors, Aluminum Wheels, ...

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

2020 Ford EcoSport