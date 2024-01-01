$22,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford EcoSport
SE w/ TURBO / LOW KMS / SUNROOF
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 20415
- Mileage 25,544 KM
Vehicle Description
This LOW KM Ford Ecosport SE comes loaded with a fuel efficient and responsive 1.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, power SUNROOF, heated seats, NAVIGATION system, LED daytime running lights, fog lights, back-up camera, Blind Spot Detection system, push start ignition, alloy wheels, parking sensors, automatic climate control, leather wrapped steering wheel, 8-inch touchscreen with ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Bluetooth and much more!!!
Precision Hyundai
