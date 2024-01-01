Menu
Account
Sign In
This ONE OWNER LOW KM TOP MODEL Honda Civic Si COUPE comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 1.5L TURBOCHARGED motor, 6-SPEED manual transmission, alloy wheels, premium 10-speaker sound system with factory SUBWOOFER, auto-dimming rearview mirror, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Navigation system, LED fog lights, wireless charging system, Honda LaneWatch blind spot display, power sunroof, proximity key with push start ignition, Bluetooth, multi angle parking camera, Collision Mitigation Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, adaptive cruise control, Lane Keep Assist and much more!!!

2020 Honda Civic

46,109 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda Civic

Si Coupe Si w/ TURBOCHARGED / 6 SPEED / SUNROOF / LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Civic

Si Coupe Si w/ TURBOCHARGED / 6 SPEED / SUNROOF / LOW KMS

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

  1. 10941716
  2. 10941716
  3. 10941716
  4. 10941716
  5. 10941716
  6. 10941716
  7. 10941716
  8. 10941716
  9. 10941716
  10. 10941716
  11. 10941716
  12. 10941716
Contact Seller

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
46,109KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC3A50LH220527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Stock # 20495
  • Mileage 46,109 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER LOW KM TOP MODEL Honda Civic Si COUPE comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 1.5L TURBOCHARGED motor, 6-SPEED manual transmission, alloy wheels, premium 10-speaker sound system with factory SUBWOOFER, auto-dimming rearview mirror, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Navigation system, LED fog lights, wireless charging system, Honda LaneWatch blind spot display, power sunroof, proximity key with push start ignition, Bluetooth, multi angle parking camera, Collision Mitigation Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, adaptive cruise control, Lane Keep Assist and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Generic Sun/Moonroof, Intermittent Wipers, Brake Assist, ABS, Power Steering, Rear Defrost, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Heated Mirrors, Turbocharged, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Front Wheel Drive, Locki...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster TURBO w/ PANORAMIC ROOF / 6 SPEED / LEATHER for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Hyundai Veloster TURBO w/ PANORAMIC ROOF / 6 SPEED / LEATHER 129,880 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra N N w/ TURBOCHARGED / TOP MODEL / LOW KMS for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Hyundai Elantra N N w/ TURBOCHARGED / TOP MODEL / LOW KMS 16,320 KM $39,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic Si Coupe Si w/ TURBOCHARGED / 6 SPEED / SUNROOF / LOW KMS for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Honda Civic Si Coupe Si w/ TURBOCHARGED / 6 SPEED / SUNROOF / LOW KMS 46,109 KM $31,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Civic