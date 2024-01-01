$31,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic
Si Coupe Si w/ TURBOCHARGED / 6 SPEED / SUNROOF / LOW KMS
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Stock # 20495
- Mileage 46,109 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER LOW KM TOP MODEL Honda Civic Si COUPE comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 1.5L TURBOCHARGED motor, 6-SPEED manual transmission, alloy wheels, premium 10-speaker sound system with factory SUBWOOFER, auto-dimming rearview mirror, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Navigation system, LED fog lights, wireless charging system, Honda LaneWatch blind spot display, power sunroof, proximity key with push start ignition, Bluetooth, multi angle parking camera, Collision Mitigation Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, adaptive cruise control, Lane Keep Assist and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
403 243-8344