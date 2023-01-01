Menu
2022 Honda Civic

41,250 KM

Details Description Features

$35,997

+ tax & licensing
$35,997

+ taxes & licensing

Crossroads Motors

403-804-6179

SPORT-HEATED STEERING, PUSH BUTTON START, SUNROOF

Location

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

403-804-6179

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$35,997

+ taxes & licensing

41,250KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10139541
  • Stock #: CM112057
  • VIN: 2HGFE2F58NH112057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,250 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, LOW KM, SPORT TRIM, LOCAL TRADE!

Priced to bring you the Best Value, We're Buying Any Make and Model, Even If You Don't Buy Ours!, Black w/TINTED WINDOWS, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto Brake Hold, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Front dual zone A/C, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy Black, and much much more!

 

GET APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 403-969-4098. 

 

FAST APPROVALS 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

