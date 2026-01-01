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<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish ride that wont break the bank? Car Zone has an excellent option for you: a pre-owned 2020 Kia Rio LX+ hatchback in a sleek silver exterior with a unique black and blue interior. This car is perfect for navigating city streets or heading out on a weekend adventure, offering a fantastic blend of practicality and modern design. With its 1.6L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy an efficient and responsive driving experience, all while benefiting from the added security of front-wheel drive.</p><p>This 2020 Kia Rio LX+ has been driven approximately 91,293 km and is ready for its next chapter with a new owner. Whether youre a first-time car buyer, looking for a dependable commuter, or simply seeking a smart and fuel-efficient vehicle, this Rio LX+ is sure to impress. Its four-door hatchback configuration provides ample cargo space for groceries, gear, or whatever your lifestyle demands. Come on down to Car Zone and see for yourself why the Kia Rio is a popular choice for drivers across Canada!</p><p>Here are 5 standout features that make this 2020 Kia Rio LX+ a truly exciting find:</p><ul><li><strong>Stylish Black+Blue Interior:</strong> Elevate your driving experience with an interior that pops, featuring a distinctive black and blue colour combination that sets this Rio apart from the ordinary.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient 1.6L Engine:</strong> Zip through your daily commute and weekend drives with confidence, knowing youre powered by a capable and economical 1.6L 4-cylinder engine that prioritizes savings at the pump.</li><li><strong>Versatile Hatchback Design:</strong> Maximize your utility with the practical and flexible hatchback body style, offering surprisingly generous cargo space for all your adventures and everyday needs.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless driving and seamless gear changes with the responsive automatic transmission, making every journey a comfortable and stress-free experience.</li><li><strong>Front-Wheel Drive Reliability:</strong> Navigate diverse Canadian road conditions with the dependable grip and stability of front-wheel drive, providing peace of mind no matter the weather.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2020 Kia Rio

91,293 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ GST
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2020 Kia Rio

LX+

Watch This Vehicle
14162635.813398815?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=31016.645&bid=31016

2020 Kia Rio

LX+

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

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$15,990

+ GST

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Used
91,293KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,293 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish ride that won't break the bank? Car Zone has an excellent option for you: a pre-owned 2020 Kia Rio LX+ hatchback in a sleek silver exterior with a unique black and blue interior. This car is perfect for navigating city streets or heading out on a weekend adventure, offering a fantastic blend of practicality and modern design. With its 1.6L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy an efficient and responsive driving experience, all while benefiting from the added security of front-wheel drive.

This 2020 Kia Rio LX+ has been driven approximately 91,293 km and is ready for its next chapter with a new owner. Whether you're a first-time car buyer, looking for a dependable commuter, or simply seeking a smart and fuel-efficient vehicle, this Rio LX+ is sure to impress. Its four-door hatchback configuration provides ample cargo space for groceries, gear, or whatever your lifestyle demands. Come on down to Car Zone and see for yourself why the Kia Rio is a popular choice for drivers across Canada!

Here are 5 standout features that make this 2020 Kia Rio LX+ a truly exciting find:

  • Stylish Black+Blue Interior: Elevate your driving experience with an interior that pops, featuring a distinctive black and blue colour combination that sets this Rio apart from the ordinary.
  • Fuel-Efficient 1.6L Engine: Zip through your daily commute and weekend drives with confidence, knowing you're powered by a capable and economical 1.6L 4-cylinder engine that prioritizes savings at the pump.
  • Versatile Hatchback Design: Maximize your utility with the practical and flexible hatchback body style, offering surprisingly generous cargo space for all your adventures and everyday needs.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving and seamless gear changes with the responsive automatic transmission, making every journey a comfortable and stress-free experience.
  • Front-Wheel Drive Reliability: Navigate diverse Canadian road conditions with the dependable grip and stability of front-wheel drive, providing peace of mind no matter the weather.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

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$15,990

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Car Zone

403-248-0245

2020 Kia Rio