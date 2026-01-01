$15,990+ GST
2020 Kia Rio
LX+
2020 Kia Rio
LX+
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
$15,990
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black+Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,293 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish ride that won't break the bank? Car Zone has an excellent option for you: a pre-owned 2020 Kia Rio LX+ hatchback in a sleek silver exterior with a unique black and blue interior. This car is perfect for navigating city streets or heading out on a weekend adventure, offering a fantastic blend of practicality and modern design. With its 1.6L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy an efficient and responsive driving experience, all while benefiting from the added security of front-wheel drive.
This 2020 Kia Rio LX+ has been driven approximately 91,293 km and is ready for its next chapter with a new owner. Whether you're a first-time car buyer, looking for a dependable commuter, or simply seeking a smart and fuel-efficient vehicle, this Rio LX+ is sure to impress. Its four-door hatchback configuration provides ample cargo space for groceries, gear, or whatever your lifestyle demands. Come on down to Car Zone and see for yourself why the Kia Rio is a popular choice for drivers across Canada!
Here are 5 standout features that make this 2020 Kia Rio LX+ a truly exciting find:
- Stylish Black+Blue Interior: Elevate your driving experience with an interior that pops, featuring a distinctive black and blue colour combination that sets this Rio apart from the ordinary.
- Fuel-Efficient 1.6L Engine: Zip through your daily commute and weekend drives with confidence, knowing you're powered by a capable and economical 1.6L 4-cylinder engine that prioritizes savings at the pump.
- Versatile Hatchback Design: Maximize your utility with the practical and flexible hatchback body style, offering surprisingly generous cargo space for all your adventures and everyday needs.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving and seamless gear changes with the responsive automatic transmission, making every journey a comfortable and stress-free experience.
- Front-Wheel Drive Reliability: Navigate diverse Canadian road conditions with the dependable grip and stability of front-wheel drive, providing peace of mind no matter the weather.
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