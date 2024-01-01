Menu
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,850 KM

Options include: Heated Seats Ladies and gentlemen, get ready to experience the epitome of comfort and safety with the remarkable 2020 Lexus IS 300 AWD. This sedan is like a cozy sanctuary on wheels, designed to keep you snug and secure on every journey. Buckle up and prepare to be amazed by the perfect blend of luxury and cutting-edge technology.Let's start with the heated seats, because who doesn't love a toasty tush? When the winter chill sets in, the IS 300 AWD has your back (or should we say, your seat). Slip into the driver's seat, hit that heated seat button, and feel the warmth envelop you like a gentle hug. It's like having your own personal portable fireplace, but without the risk of setting your pants on fire. Say goodbye to shivering drives and hello to pure bliss.But that's not all, my friends! The IS 300 AWD also comes equipped with lane departure warning, your trusty co-pilot to keep you on the straight and narrow. Ever had that heart-stopping moment when you accidentally veer out of your lane? Well, fret no more! This sedan is like having an invisible hand gently guiding you back into your lane. It's like having a personal assistant with impeccable manners, politely reminding you to stay on track.And let's not forget the true essence of Lexus -- luxury. The IS 300 AWD wraps you in a cocoon of elegance and refinement. From the sumptuous leather seats to the meticulous attention to detail, every inch of this sedan exudes opulence. It's like stepping into a five-star hotel suite, where comfort and style merge seamlessly.So, if you're ready to elevate your driving experience to the next level, hop into the 2020 Lexus IS 300 AWD. It's not just a sedan; it's a haven of comfort and tranquility. Get yours now and indulge in the heated seats that'll warm your heart (and your behind) and the lane departure warning that'll keep you on the right path. Prepare to be swept away by the luxurious embrace of this magnificent vehicle.

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 403-804-6179. 

 

FAST APPROVALS 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty Available

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Automatic High Beams

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

