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Check out this 2020 Subaru WRX Sport-tech. Its Variable transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Subaru WRX features the following options: Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 18 x 8.5 Cast Aluminum Alloy -inc: gunmetal coating, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: 245/40R18 Dunlop SP Sport Maxx RT, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2020 Subaru WRX

116,110 KM

Details Description Features

$29,495

+ GST
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2020 Subaru WRX

Sport-tech

Watch This Vehicle
14458906

2020 Subaru WRX

Sport-tech

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$29,495

+ GST

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Used
116,110KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1VA1P69L8815294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,110 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2020 Subaru WRX Sport-tech. Its Variable transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Subaru WRX features the following options: Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Cast Aluminum Alloy -inc: gunmetal coating, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: 245/40R18 Dunlop SP Sport Maxx RT, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

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$29,495

+ GST>

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2020 Subaru WRX