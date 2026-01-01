$29,495+ GST
2020 Subaru WRX
Sport-tech
2020 Subaru WRX
Sport-tech
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$29,495
+ GST
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,110 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2020 Subaru WRX Sport-tech. Its Variable transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Subaru WRX features the following options: Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Cast Aluminum Alloy -inc: gunmetal coating, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: 245/40R18 Dunlop SP Sport Maxx RT, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Call Dealer
403-256-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
403-256-4960