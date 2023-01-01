$41,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi Q3
40 Komfort
Location
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
87,410KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10554816
- Stock #: 10562
- VIN: WA1AUCF38M1072537
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,410 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $41995 - Our Price is just $39995!
With more passenger room than its competing crossovers, this confident 2021 Audi Q3 offers more room, more tech, and more stability, thanks to its quattro all-wheel drive system. This 2021 Audi Q3 is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
With plenty of style and Audi's sporty design language, this aggressive 2022 Q3 is packed full of modern technology and luxurious features. The capability and utility in this compact crossover is second to none, with tons of extra space for all of your passengers. With an improved driving position the Q3's cabin is more luxurious, featuring ambient interior lighting, a fully digital gauge cluster, and contrasting microsuede on the dashboard and doors.This SUV has 87,410 kms. Stock number 10562 is black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $260.53 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus GST / Total Obligation of $54189 ). See dealer for details.
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7