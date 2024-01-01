Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Ford Transit Connect

85,299 KM

Details Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Transit Connect

XL

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Transit Connect

XL

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

  1. 11100845
  2. 11100845
  3. 11100845
  4. 11100845
  5. 11100845
  6. 11100845
  7. 11100845
  8. 11100845
  9. 11100845
  10. 11100845
Contact Seller

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
85,299KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN NM0LS7V23M1502685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 10665
  • Mileage 85,299 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Used 2011 GMC Acadia SLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 GMC Acadia SLT 207,312 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 RAM 1500 SLT 142,325 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Patriot Sport/North for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Jeep Patriot Sport/North 133,001 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

Call Dealer

1-403-241-XXXX

(click to show)

1-403-241-0300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Transit Connect