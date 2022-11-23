$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda Pilot
TOURING 7-PASSENG - Low Mileage
11,809KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9335977
- Stock #: J22611A
- VIN: 5FNYF6H6XMB504530
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,809 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
This 2021 Honda Pilot is a class leader when it comes to safety, security and comfortable ride quality. This 2021 Honda Pilot is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
With a highly flexible interior, extremely comfortable ride, and loads of active safety features, this 2021 Honda Pilot should easily be your top choice. The interior of this Honda Pilot surrounds you and your passengers in sophistication thanks to its ergonomic design and soft-touch materials. Along with its impressive interior is a sleek and muscular body with sculpted exterior lines and modern fascia. If your family needs a new driving partner that's steeped in refinement, look no further than this stunning 2021 Honda Pilot.This low mileage SUV has just 11,809 kms. Stock number J22611A is grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary.
