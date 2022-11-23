Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Honda Pilot

11,809 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-877-212-7418

Contact Seller
2021 Honda Pilot

2021 Honda Pilot

TOURING 7-PASSENG - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Honda Pilot

TOURING 7-PASSENG - Low Mileage

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-877-212-7418

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

11,809KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9335977
  • Stock #: J22611A
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H6XMB504530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,809 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!

This 2021 Honda Pilot is a class leader when it comes to safety, security and comfortable ride quality. This 2021 Honda Pilot is fresh on our lot in Calgary.

With a highly flexible interior, extremely comfortable ride, and loads of active safety features, this 2021 Honda Pilot should easily be your top choice. The interior of this Honda Pilot surrounds you and your passengers in sophistication thanks to its ergonomic design and soft-touch materials. Along with its impressive interior is a sleek and muscular body with sculpted exterior lines and modern fascia. If your family needs a new driving partner that's steeped in refinement, look no further than this stunning 2021 Honda Pilot.This low mileage SUV has just 11,809 kms. Stock number J22611A is grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
  • Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
  • Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
  • Same day delivery.
  • Experienced sales staff with great customer service.


Come VISIT us today!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

2021 Honda Pilot TOU...
 11,809 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2004 Jeep Grand Cher...
 135,187 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

Call Dealer

1-877-212-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-212-7418

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory