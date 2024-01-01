2021 Hyundai Tucson

Menu
Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

VIN KM8J3CAL0MU328244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20541
  • Mileage 34,987 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE LOW KM Hyundai Tucson TREND comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.4L motor, automatic transmission, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL drive system, PANORAMIC ROOF, 18-inch alloy wheels, Hyundai's Bluelink, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, proximity key with push start ignition, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, heated rear seats, LED daytime running lights, fog lights, 7-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, parking camera and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

MAGNETIC GREY, BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Rear Spoiler, Rear Defrost, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Mirror(s), Sun/Moonroof, Privacy Glass, Automatic Headlights, Power Door Loc...

