$31,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Tucson
TREND w/ AWD / PANORAMIC ROOF / LOW KMS
2021 Hyundai Tucson
TREND w/ AWD / PANORAMIC ROOF / LOW KMS
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 20541
- Mileage 34,987 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE LOW KM Hyundai Tucson TREND comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.4L motor, automatic transmission, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL drive system, PANORAMIC ROOF, 18-inch alloy wheels, Hyundai's Bluelink, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, proximity key with push start ignition, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, heated rear seats, LED daytime running lights, fog lights, 7-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, parking camera and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Precision Hyundai
Email Precision Hyundai
Precision Hyundai
Call Dealer
403 243-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344