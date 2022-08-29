Menu
2021 MINI Cooper Countryman

11,000 KM

Details Description Features

$53,995

+ tax & licensing
$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

BCW Automotive Group

403-606-9008

2021 MINI Cooper Countryman

2021 MINI Cooper Countryman

John Cooper Works

2021 MINI Cooper Countryman

John Cooper Works

Location

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

403-606-9008

$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

11,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9180574
  Stock #: JCWCMR
  VIN: WMZ33BS07M3N11397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Mini Cooper Countryman JCW ALL4 Premier+ - Expect more from a Verified 5-Star selling dealer & come check out this absolutely stunning low km original Alberta Accident Free AWD crossover that has only 11,000 kms and comes fully certified along with the balance of the MINI factory warranty with Roadside Assistance until March 19th 2025, the 2021 Mini Cooper Countryman JCW ALL4 comes powered by a new 301 HP 2.0L Bi-Turbo engine mated to a 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters and MINI Driving Modes Green Eco engine auto start-stop feature for increased horsepower and better fuel economy, Slip inside the surprisingly spacious interior and experience the new Sport Digital Visual Display and premium materials that set Mini apart from the bland competition and you will feel the true spirit that is quintessential Mini! Fully equipped with THOUSANDS IN UPGRADES, this JCW will even parallel park itself with the very convenient Park Assist Package including Reversing Camera & Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Driving Assistant Package with Frontal Collision Warning, Active Stop n Go Adaptive Cruise Control with Posted Speed Limited projected on the Head Up Display, Technology Package with Connected Navigation Plus w/Real Time Traffic Information, Voice Control & Mini Connected XL, Alarm System, Universal Garage Door Opener, MINI Connected Drive with Remote Services Smartphone Integration, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone w/Wireless Phone Charging, Power Tailgate with touchless open feature, Amazing sound with the Harman Kardon Sound System w/Apple CarPlay/USB Connect w/Wireless Music Streaming & Satellite Radio, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with Push Button Start, Dual Panoramic Sunroofs, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, Chrome Line Interior, MINI LED LOGO Exterior Lighting Option with Power Folding Mirrors, Extra seating & Storage with the adjustable rear seating w/Rear Level Cargo Floor Cover, Roof Rack, Automatic 3-Zone Climate Control, Cold Weather Package with Remote Start & dealer installed Block Heater, Light Package w/LED Adaptative Headlights, 19 JCW Rally Spoke 536 Orbit Grey Alloy Wheels (a $5,240.00 option) JCW Multi-Function Leather Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, Finished in Sporty Chili Red w/Upgraded MINI Yours Carbon Black Lounge LeatherHeated Front Power Sport Seats, you will love the added safety and worry free winter driving with the Sport Suspension option w/MINI Performance Control Driving Modes will bring you in the long Alberta winters & unpredictable summers, Experience Minis legendary performance and fuel economy, must be seen *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, purchase a like new fully equipped Mini Countryman JCW ALL4 and save thousands off the new list price at $53,995.00, competitive financing rates available with $0 down, for additional inventory listings and customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page atwww.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY andhttps://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/ BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for you personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #JCWCMR.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Requires Subscription

BCW Automotive Group

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

