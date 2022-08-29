$53,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-606-9008
2021 MINI Cooper Countryman
John Cooper Works
Location
BCW Automotive Group
323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2
403-606-9008
$53,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9180574
- Stock #: JCWCMR
- VIN: WMZ33BS07M3N11397
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 11,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Mini Cooper Countryman JCW ALL4 Premier+ - Expect more from a Verified 5-Star selling dealer & come check out this absolutely stunning low km original Alberta Accident Free AWD crossover that has only 11,000 kms and comes fully certified along with the balance of the MINI factory warranty with Roadside Assistance until March 19th 2025, the 2021 Mini Cooper Countryman JCW ALL4 comes powered by a new 301 HP 2.0L Bi-Turbo engine mated to a 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters and MINI Driving Modes Green Eco engine auto start-stop feature for increased horsepower and better fuel economy, Slip inside the surprisingly spacious interior and experience the new Sport Digital Visual Display and premium materials that set Mini apart from the bland competition and you will feel the true spirit that is quintessential Mini! Fully equipped with THOUSANDS IN UPGRADES, this JCW will even parallel park itself with the very convenient Park Assist Package including Reversing Camera & Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Driving Assistant Package with Frontal Collision Warning, Active Stop n Go Adaptive Cruise Control with Posted Speed Limited projected on the Head Up Display, Technology Package with Connected Navigation Plus w/Real Time Traffic Information, Voice Control & Mini Connected XL, Alarm System, Universal Garage Door Opener, MINI Connected Drive with Remote Services Smartphone Integration, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone w/Wireless Phone Charging, Power Tailgate with touchless open feature, Amazing sound with the Harman Kardon Sound System w/Apple CarPlay/USB Connect w/Wireless Music Streaming & Satellite Radio, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with Push Button Start, Dual Panoramic Sunroofs, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, Chrome Line Interior, MINI LED LOGO Exterior Lighting Option with Power Folding Mirrors, Extra seating & Storage with the adjustable rear seating w/Rear Level Cargo Floor Cover, Roof Rack, Automatic 3-Zone Climate Control, Cold Weather Package with Remote Start & dealer installed Block Heater, Light Package w/LED Adaptative Headlights, 19 JCW Rally Spoke 536 Orbit Grey Alloy Wheels (a $5,240.00 option) JCW Multi-Function Leather Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, Finished in Sporty Chili Red w/Upgraded MINI Yours Carbon Black Lounge LeatherHeated Front Power Sport Seats, you will love the added safety and worry free winter driving with the Sport Suspension option w/MINI Performance Control Driving Modes will bring you in the long Alberta winters & unpredictable summers, Experience Minis legendary performance and fuel economy, must be seen *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, purchase a like new fully equipped Mini Countryman JCW ALL4 and save thousands off the new list price at $53,995.00, competitive financing rates available with $0 down, for additional inventory listings and customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page atwww.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY andhttps://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/ BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for you personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #JCWCMR.
Vehicle Features
