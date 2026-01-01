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<p>The 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD offers a blend of advanced features, spacious interior, and strong performance, making it a top choice in the compact SUV segment.<br>Key Features and Specifications<br>Engine and Performance: The 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD is equipped with a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine that produces 181 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque. It features an Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) for smooth acceleration and improved fuel efficiency.<br>Fuel Economy: The Rogue Platinum AWD achieves an estimated 26 mpg in the city and 33 mpg on the highway, making it a fuel-efficient option for daily driving and long trips.<br>Interior and Comfort: This model boasts a spacious and upscale interior with high-quality materials. It includes features such as leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a digital dashboard display.<br>Technology: The Rogue Platinum is equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium audio system. It also includes advanced safety features like ProPILOT Assist, automatic emergency braking, and blind-spot monitoring.<br>Conclusion<br>The 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD is a well-rounded compact SUV that combines performance, comfort, and advanced technology.</p><p> </p><p>Contact Us Today to Schedule a Test Drive! <img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=🚗 data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f697.svg></p><p><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=🚗 data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f697.svg> CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS<br><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=✅ data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/2705.svg> Instant Approval: Apply Now at www.crossroadsmotors.ca/forms/finance<br><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=✅ data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/2705.svg> All Credit Accepted – Specializing in credit rebuild programs!<br><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=✅ data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/2705.svg> Fast Approvals – Flexible financing options for all credit situations!</p><p><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=🔧 data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f527.svg> Mechanical Fitness Assessment Complete – Ensuring reliability<br><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=🔍 data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f50d.svg> CarFax & Inspection Reports Available – Full transparency<br><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=📄 data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f4c4.svg> Financing & Extended Warranty Options – Flexible solutions tailored to you</p><p><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=📍 data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f4cd.svg> Visit Us At: 7330 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9<br><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=📞 data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f4de.svg> Call: 403-764-6000</p><p>AMVIC Licensed Dealer</p><p>Your perfect car is waiting—contact us now! </p>

2021 Nissan Rogue

154,541 KM

Details Description Features

$22,998

+ GST
Make it Yours

2021 Nissan Rogue

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle
14378668

2021 Nissan Rogue

Platinum

Location

Crossroads Motors

200-7330 Macleod Tr SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-764-6000

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$22,998

+ GST

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Used
154,541KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AT3DD6MW301616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,541 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD offers a blend of advanced features, spacious interior, and strong performance, making it a top choice in the compact SUV segment.
Key Features and Specifications
Engine and Performance: The 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD is equipped with a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine that produces 181 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque. It features an Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) for smooth acceleration and improved fuel efficiency.
Fuel Economy: The Rogue Platinum AWD achieves an estimated 26 mpg in the city and 33 mpg on the highway, making it a fuel-efficient option for daily driving and long trips.
Interior and Comfort: This model boasts a spacious and upscale interior with high-quality materials. It includes features such as leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a digital dashboard display.
Technology: The Rogue Platinum is equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium audio system. It also includes advanced safety features like ProPILOT Assist, automatic emergency braking, and blind-spot monitoring.
Conclusion
The 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD is a well-rounded compact SUV that combines performance, comfort, and advanced technology.

 

Contact Us Today to Schedule a Test Drive! 

 CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS
 Instant Approval: Apply Now at www.crossroadsmotors.ca/forms/finance
 All Credit Accepted – Specializing in credit rebuild programs!
 Fast Approvals – Flexible financing options for all credit situations!

 Mechanical Fitness Assessment Complete – Ensuring reliability
 CarFax & Inspection Reports Available – Full transparency
 Financing & Extended Warranty Options – Flexible solutions tailored to you

 Visit Us At: 7330 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
 Call: 403-764-6000

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

Your perfect car is waiting—contact us now! 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

200-7330 Macleod Tr SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

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403-764-XXXX

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403-764-6000

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$22,998

+ GST>

Crossroads Motors

403-764-6000

2021 Nissan Rogue