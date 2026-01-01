$22,998+ GST
2021 Nissan Rogue
Platinum
2021 Nissan Rogue
Platinum
Location
Crossroads Motors
200-7330 Macleod Tr SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
403-764-6000
Certified
$22,998
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,541 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD offers a blend of advanced features, spacious interior, and strong performance, making it a top choice in the compact SUV segment.
Key Features and Specifications
Engine and Performance: The 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD is equipped with a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine that produces 181 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque. It features an Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) for smooth acceleration and improved fuel efficiency.
Fuel Economy: The Rogue Platinum AWD achieves an estimated 26 mpg in the city and 33 mpg on the highway, making it a fuel-efficient option for daily driving and long trips.
Interior and Comfort: This model boasts a spacious and upscale interior with high-quality materials. It includes features such as leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a digital dashboard display.
Technology: The Rogue Platinum is equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium audio system. It also includes advanced safety features like ProPILOT Assist, automatic emergency braking, and blind-spot monitoring.
Conclusion
The 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD is a well-rounded compact SUV that combines performance, comfort, and advanced technology.
Contact Us Today to Schedule a Test Drive!
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Financing & Extended Warranty Options – Flexible solutions tailored to you
Visit Us At: 7330 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
Call: 403-764-6000
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