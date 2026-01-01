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<p><strong>HAIL SPECIAL</strong><br>The 2021 Toyota Camry XSE Auto AWD is a sporty mid-size sedan featuring a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, an 8-speed automatic transmission, and confident all-wheel drive. Performance & Fuel Economy Engine: 2.5-liter inline-4 Power: 205 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque Transmission: 8-speed automatic with paddle shifters Fuel Economy: 9.5 L/100km city / 7.0 L/100km highway (approx. 25/34 MPG US)Key Features Wheels & Suspension: Sport-tuned suspension with striking 19-inch alloy wheels Interior Comfort: Leather seats, power passenger seat, ambient lighting, and a heated steering wheel Technology: 9.0-inch touchscreen display audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wireless charging Safety: Full-speed range adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert</p><p> </p><p>Contact Us Today to Schedule a Test Drive! <img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=🚗 data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f697.svg></p><p><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=🚗 data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f697.svg> CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS<br><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=✅ data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/2705.svg> Instant Approval: Apply Now at www.crossroadsmotors.ca/forms/finance<br><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=✅ data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/2705.svg> All Credit Accepted – Specializing in credit rebuild programs!<br><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=✅ data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/2705.svg> Fast Approvals – Flexible financing options for all credit situations!</p><p><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=🔧 data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f527.svg> Mechanical Fitness Assessment Complete – Ensuring reliability<br><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=🔍 data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f50d.svg> CarFax & Inspection Reports Available – Full transparency<br><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=📄 data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f4c4.svg> Financing & Extended Warranty Options – Flexible solutions tailored to you</p><p><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=📍 data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f4cd.svg> Visit Us At: 7330 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9<br><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=📞 data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f4de.svg> Call: 403-764-6000</p><p>AMVIC Licensed Dealer</p><p>Your perfect car is waiting—contact us now! </p>

2021 Toyota Camry

58,826 KM

Details Description Features

$29,998

+ GST
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota Camry

XSE Auto AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14494561

2021 Toyota Camry

XSE Auto AWD

Location

Crossroads Motors

200-7330 Macleod Tr SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-764-6000

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$29,998

+ GST

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Used
58,826KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1K61BK4MU032908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,826 KM

Vehicle Description

HAIL SPECIAL
The 2021 Toyota Camry XSE Auto AWD is a sporty mid-size sedan featuring a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, an 8-speed automatic transmission, and confident all-wheel drive. Performance & Fuel Economy Engine: 2.5-liter inline-4 Power: 205 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque Transmission: 8-speed automatic with paddle shifters Fuel Economy: 9.5 L/100km city / 7.0 L/100km highway (approx. 25/34 MPG US)Key Features Wheels & Suspension: Sport-tuned suspension with striking 19-inch alloy wheels Interior Comfort: Leather seats, power passenger seat, ambient lighting, and a heated steering wheel Technology: 9.0-inch touchscreen display audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wireless charging Safety: Full-speed range adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert

 

Contact Us Today to Schedule a Test Drive! 

 CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS
 Instant Approval: Apply Now at www.crossroadsmotors.ca/forms/finance
 All Credit Accepted – Specializing in credit rebuild programs!
 Fast Approvals – Flexible financing options for all credit situations!

 Mechanical Fitness Assessment Complete – Ensuring reliability
 CarFax & Inspection Reports Available – Full transparency
 Financing & Extended Warranty Options – Flexible solutions tailored to you

 Visit Us At: 7330 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
 Call: 403-764-6000

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

Your perfect car is waiting—contact us now! 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Crossroads Motors

200-7330 Macleod Tr SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

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403-764-XXXX

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403-764-6000

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$29,998

+ GST>

Crossroads Motors

403-764-6000

2021 Toyota Camry