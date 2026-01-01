$29,998+ GST
2021 Toyota Camry
XSE Auto AWD
2021 Toyota Camry
XSE Auto AWD
Location
Crossroads Motors
200-7330 Macleod Tr SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
403-764-6000
Certified
$29,998
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 58,826 KM
Vehicle Description
HAIL SPECIAL
The 2021 Toyota Camry XSE Auto AWD is a sporty mid-size sedan featuring a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, an 8-speed automatic transmission, and confident all-wheel drive. Performance & Fuel Economy Engine: 2.5-liter inline-4 Power: 205 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque Transmission: 8-speed automatic with paddle shifters Fuel Economy: 9.5 L/100km city / 7.0 L/100km highway (approx. 25/34 MPG US)Key Features Wheels & Suspension: Sport-tuned suspension with striking 19-inch alloy wheels Interior Comfort: Leather seats, power passenger seat, ambient lighting, and a heated steering wheel Technology: 9.0-inch touchscreen display audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wireless charging Safety: Full-speed range adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert
Contact Us Today to Schedule a Test Drive!
CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS
Instant Approval: Apply Now at www.crossroadsmotors.ca/forms/finance
All Credit Accepted – Specializing in credit rebuild programs!
Fast Approvals – Flexible financing options for all credit situations!
Mechanical Fitness Assessment Complete – Ensuring reliability
CarFax & Inspection Reports Available – Full transparency
Financing & Extended Warranty Options – Flexible solutions tailored to you
Visit Us At: 7330 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
Call: 403-764-6000
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
Your perfect car is waiting—contact us now!
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