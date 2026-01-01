Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday July 25.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 38626 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $25,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2021 Toyota RAV4

96,343 KM

Details Description

$25,000

+ GST
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Watch This Vehicle
14283932

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 14283932
  2. 14283932
  3. 14283932
  4. 14283932
  5. 14283932
  6. 14283932
  7. 14283932
  8. 14283932
  9. 14283932
  10. 14283932
  11. 14283932
  12. 14283932
  13. 14283932
  14. 14283932
  15. 14283932
  16. 14283932
  17. 14283932
  18. 14283932
  19. 14283932
  20. 14283932
  21. 14283932
  22. 14283932
  23. 14283932
  24. 14283932
  25. 14283932
  26. 14283932
  27. 14283932
  28. 14283932
  29. 14283932
  30. 14283932
  31. 14283932
  32. 14283932
  33. 14283932
  34. 14283932
  35. 14283932
  36. 14283932
  37. 14283932
  38. 14283932
  39. 14283932
  40. 14283932
  41. 14283932
  42. 14283932
  43. 14283932
  44. 14283932
Contact Seller

$25,000

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
96,343KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV7MW199299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 38626
  • Mileage 96,343 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday July 25.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38626
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $25,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2019 Polaris RZR 900 EPS for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Polaris RZR 900 EPS 9,386 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2022 Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. EPS for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. EPS 300 KM $4,100 + GST
Used 1998 Fleetwood PROWLER 31G for sale in Calgary, AB
1998 Fleetwood PROWLER 31G 0 $2,200 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,000

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2021 Toyota RAV4