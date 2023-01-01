Menu
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

78,432 KM

Details Description Features

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller

78,432KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10554831
  • Stock #: 10566
  • VIN: 3VV2B7AX0MM157586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10566
  • Mileage 78,432 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Streaming Audio, Remote Keyless Entry, Touchscreen, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear View Camera

Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!

Compare at $41995 - Our Price is just $39995!

This vehicle was a previous daily rental. For a compact crossover SUV, this Volkswagen Tiguan offers a very comfortable and roomy interior, crafted with high quality standards and excellent materials. This 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Calgary.

The weekend warrior! As one of the most minimalist styled crossover SUVs, this Tiguan is the winner of elegance in its competition. Crisp lines, a luxurious ride quality and the largest interior within its class give this Tiguan the high marks as the leader of the crossover SUV segment.This SUV has 78,432 kms. Stock number 10566 is white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline 4MOTION. This compact and fully capable Volkswagen Tiguan is loaded with forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking, unique alloy wheels, blind spot detection, heated front comfort seats, chrome exterior trim, a 6 speaker audio system with a 8 inch touchscreen display, App-Connect smartphone integration with satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and streaming audio, remote keyless entry, cruise control, a rear view camera and much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $260.53 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus GST / Total Obligation of $54189 ). See dealer for details.

At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:

  • Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
  • Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
  • Same day delivery.
  • Experienced sales staff with great customer service.



Come VISIT us today!

Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

