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2022 Cadillac XT4
AWD Premium Luxury
2022 Cadillac XT4
AWD Premium Luxury
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 12,610 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2022 Cadillac XT4 AWD Premium Luxury. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine will keep you going. This Cadillac XT4 comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, 4-CYLINDER, SIDI (235 hp [175 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, Wiper, rear intermittent, Windows, power, front with Express-Up/Down and rear with Express Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) 10-spoke alloy with Pearl Nickel finish (Upgradeable to (RQA) 20" wheels.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, USB ports, full function, one type A and one type C, front console, and Universal Home Remote. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
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Exterior
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Additional Features
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Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
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403-256-4960