Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

14,500 KM

Details Description Features

$139,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$139,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Corvette

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Stingray Conv w/3LT Z51

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Stingray Conv w/3LT Z51

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

  1. 1689024236
  2. 1689024242
  3. 1689024333
  4. 1689024329
  5. 1689024328
  6. 1689024329
  7. 1689024329
  8. 1689024333
  9. 1689024333
  10. 1689024333
  11. 1689024242
  12. 1689024333
  13. 1689024332
  14. 1689024333
  15. 1689024333
  16. 1689024333
  17. 1689024329
  18. 1689024328
  19. 1689024328
  20. 1689024332
  21. 1689024272
  22. 1689024272
Contact Seller

$139,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
14,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10163265
  • Stock #: 120913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rapid Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 14,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Viewing by appointment only.

Get ready to unleash the epitome of performance and luxury with the 2022 Corvette Convertible 3LT Z51. Prepare yourself for an unparalleled driving experience that will leave you breathless. Witness the perfect fusion of power and elegance. With its aerodynamic design and striking lines, the 2022 Corvette Convertible 3LT Z51 commands attention wherever it goes. This is the embodiment of automotive excellence. Beneath its hood lies a roaring beast, ready to pounce at your command. The 6.2-liter V8 engine delivers an astounding 495 horsepower, catapulting you from 0 to 60 in a mere 2.9 seconds. The Z51 Performance Package takes it to the next level, enhancing handling, aerodynamics, and overall exhilaration. Step inside, and you'll be greeted by a world of refined comfort and cutting-edge technology. The 3LT package offers sumptuous Napa leather seats, heated and ventilated for ultimate relaxation. The driver-focused cockpit surrounds you with an array of advanced features, including a customizable digital display, premium audio system, and intuitive infotainment system. Whether you're conquering the open road or cruising through the city lights, the 2022 Corvette Convertible 3LT Z51 guarantees an experience like no other. The convertible top drops effortlessly, allowing you to embrace the freedom of the open sky while still experiencing the unparalleled performance of the Corvette. Don't settle for ordinary. Elevate your driving experience with the 2022 Corvette Convertible 3LT Z51. Visit Carzone today and make a statement on the road. Corvette Convertible 3LT Z51, where power meets luxury. 

This Beautiful 2022 Corvette Stingray 3LT Z51 Convertible has 14,500 kms from new. Fully Equipped with HUD, Front Lift, Navigation, Backup Camera, Heated/Cooled Seating and more. Call Carzone for complete details. Open 6 days a week, Sundays by appointment only. EASY FINANCING. ZERO DOWN, UP TO $10000 CASH BACK, NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX available. Trades always welcome at Car Zone. Visit carzonecalgary online. Car Zone is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer and specializes in helping our guests drive the vehicles they desire. Call Carzone anytime to experience this vehicle. Ask about our 90 day payment deferral plan. Bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada, all types of CREDIT OK . Several Banks Want Your Business Today. Apply online at CARZONECALGARY. We are here to help you! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED - Approval regardless of past credit history at carzonecalgary Phone Car Zone and give us an opportunity to earn your business today.

Vehicle Features

Packages

719
E60
FE4
GMO
J55
Z51

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rearview Camera
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Push Button Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Zone

2017 Nissan Qashqai ...
 92,000 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Challenge...
 69,540 KM
$56,990 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 535xi 535i ...
 120,300 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory