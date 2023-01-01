$139,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-248-0245
2022 Chevrolet Corvette
2dr Stingray Conv w/3LT Z51
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
$139,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10163265
- Stock #: 120913
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rapid Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 14,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Viewing by appointment only.
Get ready to unleash the epitome of performance and luxury with the 2022 Corvette Convertible 3LT Z51. Prepare yourself for an unparalleled driving experience that will leave you breathless. Witness the perfect fusion of power and elegance. With its aerodynamic design and striking lines, the 2022 Corvette Convertible 3LT Z51 commands attention wherever it goes. This is the embodiment of automotive excellence. Beneath its hood lies a roaring beast, ready to pounce at your command. The 6.2-liter V8 engine delivers an astounding 495 horsepower, catapulting you from 0 to 60 in a mere 2.9 seconds. The Z51 Performance Package takes it to the next level, enhancing handling, aerodynamics, and overall exhilaration. Step inside, and you'll be greeted by a world of refined comfort and cutting-edge technology. The 3LT package offers sumptuous Napa leather seats, heated and ventilated for ultimate relaxation. The driver-focused cockpit surrounds you with an array of advanced features, including a customizable digital display, premium audio system, and intuitive infotainment system. Whether you're conquering the open road or cruising through the city lights, the 2022 Corvette Convertible 3LT Z51 guarantees an experience like no other. The convertible top drops effortlessly, allowing you to embrace the freedom of the open sky while still experiencing the unparalleled performance of the Corvette. Don't settle for ordinary. Elevate your driving experience with the 2022 Corvette Convertible 3LT Z51. Visit Carzone today and make a statement on the road. Corvette Convertible 3LT Z51, where power meets luxury.
This Beautiful 2022 Corvette Stingray 3LT Z51 Convertible has 14,500 kms from new. Fully Equipped with HUD, Front Lift, Navigation, Backup Camera, Heated/Cooled Seating and more. Call Carzone for complete details. Open 6 days a week, Sundays by appointment only. EASY FINANCING. ZERO DOWN, UP TO $10000 CASH BACK, NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX available. Trades always welcome at Car Zone. Visit carzonecalgary online. Car Zone is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer and specializes in helping our guests drive the vehicles they desire. Call Carzone anytime to experience this vehicle. Ask about our 90 day payment deferral plan. Bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada, all types of CREDIT OK . Several Banks Want Your Business Today. Apply online at CARZONECALGARY. We are here to help you! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED - Approval regardless of past credit history at carzonecalgary Phone Car Zone and give us an opportunity to earn your business today.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car Zone
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.