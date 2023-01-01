Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>You have found your new vehicle! Drive this home today! Easy financing options! All credit welcome! <br />We even take trades! Send your friends to us $500 referrals! </p><p> </p><p>2022 Red Hyundai Kona Preferred Upgrade for sale!! Beautiful Local Hyundai Kona with Clean Title for Sale, Loaded with sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Apple Car Play & Android Auto, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, 2 Sets of Keys, Remote Start and much more... </p><p> </p><p>Call Carzone for complete details. Open 6 days a week, Sundays by appointment only. EASY FINANCING. ZERO DOWN, CASH BACK OPTIONS, NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX available. Trades always welcome at Car Zone. Visit carzonecalgary online. Car Zone is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer and specializes in helping our guests drive the vehicles they desire. Call Carzone anytime to experience this vehicle. Ask about our 90 day payment deferral plan. Bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada, all types of CREDIT OK . Several Banks Want Your Business Today. Apply online at CARZONECALGARY. We are here to help you! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED - Approval regardless of past credit history at carzonecalgary Phone Car Zone and give us an opportunity to earn your business today.</p>

2022 Hyundai KONA

81,878 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred AWD w/Sun & Leather Package

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred AWD w/Sun & Leather Package

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

  1. 1703958383
  2. 1703958382
  3. 1703958382
  4. 1703958383
  5. 1703958383
  6. 1703958383
  7. 1703958383
  8. 1703958383
  9. 1703958383
  10. 1703958141
  11. 1703958143
  12. 1703958383
  13. 1703958383
  14. 1703958383
  15. 1703958383
  16. 1703958383
  17. 1703958383
  18. 1703958383
  19. 1703958384
  20. 1703958383
  21. 1703958384
  22. 1703958383
  23. 1703958383
  24. 1703958383
  25. 1703958383
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
81,878KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 760961
  • Mileage 81,878 KM

Vehicle Description

You have found your new vehicle! Drive this home today! Easy financing options! All credit welcome!
We even take trades! Send your friends to us $500 referrals! 

 

2022 Red Hyundai Kona Preferred Upgrade for sale!! Beautiful Local Hyundai Kona with Clean Title for Sale, Loaded with sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Apple Car Play & Android Auto, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, 2 Sets of Keys, Remote Start and much more... 

 

Call Carzone for complete details. Open 6 days a week, Sundays by appointment only. EASY FINANCING. ZERO DOWN, CASH BACK OPTIONS, NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX available. Trades always welcome at Car Zone. Visit carzonecalgary online. Car Zone is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer and specializes in helping our guests drive the vehicles they desire. Call Carzone anytime to experience this vehicle. Ask about our 90 day payment deferral plan. Bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada, all types of CREDIT OK . Several Banks Want Your Business Today. Apply online at CARZONECALGARY. We are here to help you! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED - Approval regardless of past credit history at carzonecalgary Phone Car Zone and give us an opportunity to earn your business today.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Zone

Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Toyota Corolla LE 68,158 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Versa SV for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Nissan Versa SV 60,891 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Camry SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Toyota Camry SE 77,850 KM $29,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai KONA