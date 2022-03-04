$119,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Series II
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$119,990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour AGAVE
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 3,100 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer now at Car Zone. This Series II level group is equipped with a powerful 6.4L V8 engine and so many options including adaptive air suspension, heads up display, adaptive cruise control, remote starter, three panel moonroof and massaging seats. It also has convenience group III (Active driving assist, night vision, rear facing camera, collision assist) body colored roof and front passenger interactive display. Like new condition. Call us for complete details. Open 7 days a week including Sundays. EASY FINANCING. ZERO DOWN, UP TO $10000 CASH BACK, NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX available. Trades always welcome. Visit www.carzonecalgary.com Car Zone is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer and specializes in helping our guests drive the vehicles they desire. Call us anytime at 403-248-0245 to experience this vehicle. Ask about our 90 day payment deferral plan. Bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada, all types of CREDIT OK . Several Banks Want Your Business Today. Apply online at WWW.CARZONECALGARY.COM - we are here to help you! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED - Approval regardless of past credit history at www.carzonecalgary.com Phone 403-248-0245 and give us an opportunity to earn your business today.
