2022 Jeep Wrangler

16,819 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

2022 Jeep Wrangler

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited 4xe Rubicon

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited 4xe Rubicon

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

16,819KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9705952
  • Stock #: 23J024A
  • VIN: 1C4JJXR60NW153838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STING-GRAY CLEAR COAT
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 23J024A
  • Mileage 16,819 KM

Vehicle Description

Every pre-owned vehicle from Big 4 Motors is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection, a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment.We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties, and a variety of aftermarket add-ons. Need financing assistance? We can help with that too.Stop in today or visit Big4Motors.com. Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer. Please see CARFAX Report available through Big 4 Motors for full vehicle history.Call us at: +1-403-252-6671*Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
Heavy-Duty Suspension
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo PHEV

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Monotone Paint Application
Cloth Seats w/Rubicon Logo & Utility Grid
Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4'' Display
Quick Order Package 29V Rubicon
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto PHEV
Tires: LT285/70R17C BSW On/Off-Road
902 kgs (6/400 lbs)
Wheels: 17'' x 7.5'' Machined w/Black Pockets

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

