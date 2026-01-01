Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday June 20.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 35149 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $38,500 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/> * EXHAUST & SUSPENSION MODIFIED * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2022 RAM 1500

105,905 KM

Details Description

$38,500

+ GST
Make it Yours

2022 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
14283929

2022 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 14283929
  2. 14283929
  3. 14283929
  4. 14283929
  5. 14283929
  6. 14283929
  7. 14283929
  8. 14283929
  9. 14283929
  10. 14283929
  11. 14283929
  12. 14283929
  13. 14283929
  14. 14283929
  15. 14283929
  16. 14283929
  17. 14283929
  18. 14283929
  19. 14283929
  20. 14283929
  21. 14283929
  22. 14283929
  23. 14283929
  24. 14283929
  25. 14283929
  26. 14283929
  27. 14283929
  28. 14283929
  29. 14283929
  30. 14283929
  31. 14283929
  32. 14283929
  33. 14283929
  34. 14283929
  35. 14283929
  36. 14283929
  37. 14283929
  38. 14283929
  39. 14283929
  40. 14283929
  41. 14283929
  42. 14283929
  43. 14283929
  44. 14283929
  45. 14283929
  46. 14283929
  47. 14283929
  48. 14283929
  49. 14283929
  50. 14283929
Contact Seller

$38,500

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
105,905KM
VIN 1C6SRFVT8NN151173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 35149
  • Mileage 105,905 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday June 20.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 35149
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $38,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* EXHAUST & SUSPENSION MODIFIED *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2017 International Prostar +122 6X4 for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 International Prostar +122 6X4 1,012,588 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2016 Freightliner CASCADIA 125 T/A for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Freightliner CASCADIA 125 T/A 1,127,174 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2016 Mack CXU613 T/A for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Mack CXU613 T/A 1,093,008 KM $CALL + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,500

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2022 RAM 1500