Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed and inspected with Carfax. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. We even take trades. Same day approvals at carzonecalgary or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference! </span></p><p>Carzone is pleased to offer this 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE with 57,788 km. Comes loaded with 2 sets of keys, Push to Start, Cruise Control, A/C, Electronic Parking Brake, Backup camera and much more...   </p><p>CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ZH3r21o/isIZPAa1D1mMUvB24JTdA8UB</p><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Carzone Today!</p><p>Explore our impressive selection of vehicles at Carzone. Were open 6 days a week, and Sundays are available by appointment. With EASY FINANCING and ZERO DOWN payment options, owning your dream car has never been easier. Enjoy the peace of mind of a NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX report. Trade-ins are always welcome, making your upgrade seamless. Visit us online at carzonecalgary.ca and experience the difference. As an AMVIC licensed dealer, Carzone specializes in turning your vehicle dreams into reality. No matter your credit history – bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada – ALL CREDIT TYPES ARE WELCOME. Multiple banks are ready to work with you. Apply online at CARZONECALGARY and let us guide you toward your dream car. Were here to assist you every step of the way. Your credit acceptance is our priority. Contact Carzone now to discover how we can earn your business today.</p>

2022 Toyota Corolla

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Toyota Corolla

CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Corolla

CVT

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

  1. 1708037794
  2. 1708037793
  3. 1708037794
  4. 1708037795
  5. 1708037795
  6. 1708037795
  7. 1708037795
  8. 1708037795
  9. 1708037794
  10. 1708037792
  11. 1708037791
  12. 1708037794
  13. 1708037794
  14. 1708037794
  15. 1708037792
  16. 1708037794
  17. 1708037792
  18. 1708037794
  19. 1708037794
  20. 1708037794
  21. 1708037813
  22. 1708037813
  23. 1708037812
  24. 1708037813
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed and inspected with Carfax. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. We even take trades. Same day approvals at carzonecalgary or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference! 

Carzone is pleased to offer this 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE with 57,788 km. Comes loaded with 2 sets of keys, Push to Start, Cruise Control, A/C, Electronic Parking Brake, Backup camera and much more...   

CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ZH3r21o/isIZPAa1D1mMUvB24JTdA8UB

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Carzone Today!

Explore our impressive selection of vehicles at Carzone. We're open 6 days a week, and Sundays are available by appointment. With EASY FINANCING and ZERO DOWN payment options, owning your dream car has never been easier. Enjoy the peace of mind of a NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX report. Trade-ins are always welcome, making your upgrade seamless. Visit us online at carzonecalgary.ca and experience the difference. As an AMVIC licensed dealer, Carzone specializes in turning your vehicle dreams into reality. No matter your credit history – bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada – ALL CREDIT TYPES ARE WELCOME. Multiple banks are ready to work with you. Apply online at CARZONECALGARY and let us guide you toward your dream car. We're here to assist you every step of the way. Your credit acceptance is our priority. Contact Carzone now to discover how we can earn your business today.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Zone

Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee 4WD Limited EASY FINANCING OPTIONS for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Jeep Cherokee 4WD Limited EASY FINANCING OPTIONS 151,254 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Sienna AWD LIMITED DUAL SUNROOFS ONE OWNER for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Toyota Sienna AWD LIMITED DUAL SUNROOFS ONE OWNER 183,000 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Challenger SXT for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Dodge Challenger SXT 101,335 KM $27,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Corolla