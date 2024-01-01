Menu
Carzone is pleased to offer this 2022 Toyota Prius Hybrid AWD with only 70,094 km. The Prius is a Local Alberta vehicle with a clean Car Fax and no Accident history or claims. The vehicle comes loaded with 2 sets of keys, AWD System, Hybrid System, a backup camera, Heated seats, Lane Departure Warning, Collision Warning, Cruise Control, 2 rear USB ports, Bluetooth Connectivity, Extremely fuel efficient 870 km range in city, regular gas full tank roughly $50 to fill and much much more to offer....

Finance & Warranty is available

CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=WPT3iQofOqh99hLsrLiwQK0c9ir2YEUF

2022 Toyota Prius

70,094 KM

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

70,094KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,094 KM

Carzone is pleased to offer this 2022 Toyota Prius Hybrid AWD with only 70,094 km. The Prius is a Local Alberta vehicle with a clean Car Fax and no Accident history or claims. The vehicle comes loaded with 2 sets of keys, AWD System, Hybrid System, a backup camera, Heated seats, Lane Departure Warning, Collision Warning, Cruise Control, 2 rear USB ports, Bluetooth Connectivity, Extremely fuel efficient 870 km range in city, regular gas full tank roughly $50 to fill and much much more to offer....

Finance & Warranty is available

CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=WPT3iQofOqh99hLsrLiwQK0c9ir2YEUF

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

