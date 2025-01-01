Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2023 Jeep Compass Trailhawk – Adventure Ready & Fully Loaded!</strong></p><p>Take on any road with confidence in this <strong>2023 Jeep Compass Trailhawk</strong> featuring a powerful <strong>2.0L Turbo</strong> engine and legendary <strong>4x4 capability</strong>. Designed for both rugged trails and city streets, this Compass comes fully loaded with premium features for ultimate comfort and convenience.</p><p><strong>Luxurious Leather Interior</strong><br /><strong>Navigation System</strong> – Stay on track anywhere you go<br /><strong>Heated Seats</strong> – Comfort for those chilly days<br /><strong>Dual-Pane Panoramic Roof</strong> – Open up to the world<br /><strong>10.25 Driver Information Display</strong> – Crisp & clear vehicle data<br /><strong>Premium Alpine Speaker System</strong> – Superior audio experience<br /><strong>7 Color Cluster Display</strong> – Modern tech at your fingertips</p><p>This Trailhawk is the perfect blend of <strong>off-road capability and premium luxury</strong>. Contact us today to schedule a test drive!</p><p>Visit our website for the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=j%2FsYCctw0gpK1Qki5HKoJQcUT%2BvCR8ln><span style=color: #3598db;><strong>CARFAX LINK</strong></span></a></p><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!</p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. <strong><a href=https://carzonecalgary.ca/financing/><span style=color: #3598db;>APPLY NOW</span></a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=https://carzonecalgary.ca/><strong><span style=color: #3598db;>CARZONECALGARY</span></strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </span></p>

2023 Jeep Compass

57,780 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
12146694

2023 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk 4x4

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

  1. 1738362870
  2. 1738362872
  3. 1738362876
  4. 1738362879
  5. 1738362881
  6. 1738362884
  7. 1738362887
  8. 1738362890
  9. 1738362892
  10. 1738362894
  11. 1738362897
  12. 1738362899
  13. 1738362902
  14. 1738362904
  15. 1738362906
  16. 1738362909
  17. 1738362911
  18. 1738362914
  19. 1738362917
  20. 1738362919
  21. 1738362921
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
57,780KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,780 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Jeep Compass Trailhawk – Adventure Ready & Fully Loaded!

Take on any road with confidence in this 2023 Jeep Compass Trailhawk featuring a powerful 2.0L Turbo engine and legendary 4x4 capability. Designed for both rugged trails and city streets, this Compass comes fully loaded with premium features for ultimate comfort and convenience.

Luxurious Leather Interior
Navigation System – Stay on track anywhere you go
Heated Seats – Comfort for those chilly days
Dual-Pane Panoramic Roof – Open up to the world
10.25" Driver Information Display – Crisp & clear vehicle data
Premium Alpine Speaker System – Superior audio experience
7" Color Cluster Display – Modern tech at your fingertips

This Trailhawk is the perfect blend of off-road capability and premium luxury. Contact us today to schedule a test drive!

Visit our website for the CARFAX LINK

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!

Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Zone

Used 2023 Audi Q7 Komfort 45 TFSI quattro for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Audi Q7 Komfort 45 TFSI quattro 56,450 KM $49,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf Autobahn for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Volkswagen Golf Autobahn 134,363 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive Coupe for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive Coupe 110,995 KM $27,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

Contact Seller
2023 Jeep Compass