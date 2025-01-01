$33,990+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk 4x4
2023 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk 4x4
Location
Certified
$33,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 57,780 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Jeep Compass Trailhawk – Adventure Ready & Fully Loaded!
Take on any road with confidence in this 2023 Jeep Compass Trailhawk featuring a powerful 2.0L Turbo engine and legendary 4x4 capability. Designed for both rugged trails and city streets, this Compass comes fully loaded with premium features for ultimate comfort and convenience.
Luxurious Leather Interior
Navigation System – Stay on track anywhere you go
Heated Seats – Comfort for those chilly days
Dual-Pane Panoramic Roof – Open up to the world
10.25" Driver Information Display – Crisp & clear vehicle data
Premium Alpine Speaker System – Superior audio experience
7" Color Cluster Display – Modern tech at your fingertips
This Trailhawk is the perfect blend of off-road capability and premium luxury. Contact us today to schedule a test drive!
Vehicle Features
