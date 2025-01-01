$56,000+ GST
Make it Yours
2023 Jeep Wagoneer
SERIES 3
2023 Jeep Wagoneer
SERIES 3
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$56,000
+ GST
Used
59,079KM
VIN 1C4SJVDP0PS551473
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 86594
- Mileage 59,079 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 8.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 86594
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $56,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
