2023 MINI 3 Door

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<p><span style=color:black;><span style=font-family:Cambria,serif;>2023 MINI COOPER S Automatic- Come check out this one owner fully certified Accident Free MINI Cooper S that comes powered by a sporty 2.0L-Turbo mated to an Automatic 7-Speed DCT Transmission w/Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop Driving Modes for increased fuel economy, Technology Package with MINI Connected Navigation Plus w/Voice Control, Mini Connected XL, Smartphone Connected Drive Services w/Remote Services & Real-Time Traffic Information, Parking Assist Package including Reversing Camera w/Rear Park Distance Control (PDC) MINI Boost Sound System w/Apple CarPlay/Satellite Radio & USB Connect w/Wireless Music Streaming, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone w/Smartphone Integration, Cruise Control with Brake Assist, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access w/Push Button Start, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, Essentials Package w/Dual Panorama Sunroofs, Rain Sensing Wipers, A/C w/Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, 17 MINI Black Alloy wheels, Finished in Moonwalk Grey Metallic w/Carbon Black Heated Sport Seats, you will love the added safety and worry free driving the FWD with Performance Control will bring you, Experience Minis legendary performance & fuel economy *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents</span></span><a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hC7hqclt3PvfdWXtum0pfbeO8N01T7VE>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hC7hqclt3PvfdWXtum0pfbeO8N01T7VE</a><span style=color:black;><span style=font-family:Cambria,serif;>91,931 Kms, Priced at $24,995.00,</span></span><span style=font-family:Cambria,serif;font-size:10.5pt;>Competitive financing rates available with $0 down,</span><span style=color:black;><span style=font-family:Cambria,serif;>for additional inventory listings & verifiable customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at</span></span><a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FBCWLUXURY%2F&data=05%7C02%7C%7C848e693996464223764008de9e3de8e7%7C84df9e7fe9f640afb435aaaaaaaaaaaa%7C1%7C0%7C639122185889099809%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=1FpzWy9C4QEBoY3zG9zhwRpHALAQwvTohozN1Ww6w4o%3D&reserved=0><span style=color:blue;><span style=font-family:Cambria,serif;>https://www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY/</span></span></a><span style=color:black;><span style=font-family:Cambria,serif;> and</span></span><a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbcwautomotivegroup.ca%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR0BpruHlLGj0bASp1TtpvTWld8NYwhx8iXN7GeX8oBJAjoj1eu9MiL3Hro&data=05%7C02%7C%7C848e693996464223764008de9e3de8e7%7C84df9e7fe9f640afb435aaaaaaaaaaaa%7C1%7C0%7C639122185889123880%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=3%2BdvD4LZvxHOrGBAIPv8i6V0tA54b%2BbbYVSq5kZOZec%3D&reserved=0><span style=color:blue;><span style=background:white;border:none windowtext 1.0pt;font-family:inherit;font-size:11.5pt;padding:0cm;>https://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/</span></span></a><span style=color:#050505;><span style=background:white;font-family:Segoe UI Historic,sans-serif;font-size:11.5pt;></span></span><span style=color:black;><span style=font-family:Cambria,serif;>BCW Automotive Group is your Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #MGS23.</span></span><span style=font-family:Cambria,serif;font-size:10.5pt;><o:p></o:p></span></p>

2023 MINI 3 Door

91,931 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ GST
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2023 MINI 3 Door

Cooper S

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14145619

2023 MINI 3 Door

Cooper S

Location

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

403-606-9008

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Contact Seller

$24,995

+ GST

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Used
91,931KM
VIN WMW53DH01P2S73775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # MGS23
  • Mileage 91,931 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 MINI COOPER S Automatic- Come check out this one owner fully certified Accident Free MINI Cooper S that comes powered by a sporty 2.0L-Turbo mated to an Automatic 7-Speed DCT Transmission w/Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop Driving Modes for increased fuel economy, Technology Package with MINI Connected Navigation Plus w/Voice Control, Mini Connected XL, Smartphone Connected Drive Services w/Remote Services & Real-Time Traffic Information, Parking Assist Package including Reversing Camera w/Rear Park Distance Control (PDC) MINI Boost Sound System w/Apple CarPlay/Satellite Radio & USB Connect w/Wireless Music Streaming, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone w/Smartphone Integration, Cruise Control with Brake Assist, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access w/Push Button Start, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, Essentials Package w/Dual Panorama Sunroofs, Rain Sensing Wipers, A/C w/Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, 17 MINI Black Alloy wheels, Finished in Moonwalk Grey Metallic w/Carbon Black Heated Sport Seats, you will love the added safety and worry free driving the FWD with Performance Control will bring you, Experience Minis legendary performance & fuel economy *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidentshttps://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hC7hqclt3PvfdWXtum0pfbeO8N01T7VE91,931 Kms, Priced at $24,995.00,Competitive financing rates available with $0 down,for additional inventory listings & verifiable customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page athttps://www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY/ andhttps://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/BCW Automotive Group is your Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #MGS23.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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BCW Automotive Group

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

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403-606-XXXX

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403-606-9008

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$24,995

+ GST>

BCW Automotive Group

403-606-9008

2023 MINI 3 Door