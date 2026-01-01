$24,995+ GST
2023 MINI 3 Door
Cooper S
2023 MINI 3 Door
Cooper S
Location
BCW Automotive Group
323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2
403-606-9008
$24,995
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # MGS23
- Mileage 91,931 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 MINI COOPER S Automatic- Come check out this one owner fully certified Accident Free MINI Cooper S that comes powered by a sporty 2.0L-Turbo mated to an Automatic 7-Speed DCT Transmission w/Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop Driving Modes for increased fuel economy, Technology Package with MINI Connected Navigation Plus w/Voice Control, Mini Connected XL, Smartphone Connected Drive Services w/Remote Services & Real-Time Traffic Information, Parking Assist Package including Reversing Camera w/Rear Park Distance Control (PDC) MINI Boost Sound System w/Apple CarPlay/Satellite Radio & USB Connect w/Wireless Music Streaming, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone w/Smartphone Integration, Cruise Control with Brake Assist, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access w/Push Button Start, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, Essentials Package w/Dual Panorama Sunroofs, Rain Sensing Wipers, A/C w/Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, 17 MINI Black Alloy wheels, Finished in Moonwalk Grey Metallic w/Carbon Black Heated Sport Seats, you will love the added safety and worry free driving the FWD with Performance Control will bring you, Experience Minis legendary performance & fuel economy *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidentshttps://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hC7hqclt3PvfdWXtum0pfbeO8N01T7VE91,931 Kms, Priced at $24,995.00,Competitive financing rates available with $0 down,for additional inventory listings & verifiable customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page athttps://www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY/ andhttps://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/BCW Automotive Group is your Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #MGS23.
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