Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday February 7.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 13255 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $17,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2024 Ford Escape

41,028 KM

Details Description

$17,000

+ GST
Make it Yours

2024 Ford Escape

Active

Watch This Vehicle
13520267

2024 Ford Escape

Active

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 13520267.777954146?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=25741
  2. 13520267
  3. 13520267
  4. 13520267
  5. 13520267
  6. 13520267
  7. 13520267
  8. 13520267
  9. 13520267
  10. 13520267
  11. 13520267
  12. 13520267
  13. 13520267
  14. 13520267
  15. 13520267
  16. 13520267
  17. 13520267
  18. 13520267
  19. 13520267
  20. 13520267
  21. 13520267
  22. 13520267
  23. 13520267
  24. 13520267
  25. 13520267
  26. 13520267
  27. 13520267
  28. 13520267
  29. 13520267
  30. 13520267
  31. 13520267
  32. 13520267
  33. 13520267
  34. 13520267
  35. 13520267
  36. 13520267
  37. 13520267
  38. 13520267
  39. 13520267
  40. 13520267
  41. 13520267
  42. 13520267
Contact Seller

$17,000

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41,028KM
VIN 1FMCU9GNXRUA01746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13255
  • Mileage 41,028 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday February 7.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 13255
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $17,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2024 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 RAM 1500 SPORT 44,941 KM $46,000 + GST
Used 2014 Ford Escape SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Ford Escape SE 229,268 KM $2,900 + GST
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Rebel for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 RAM 1500 Rebel 78,676 KM $38,500 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,000

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2024 Ford Escape