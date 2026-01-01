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2024 Ford Escape

6,890 KM

Details Features

$33,999

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Ford Escape

Active

Watch This Vehicle
14423724

2024 Ford Escape

Active

Location

Advantage Ford

12800 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2J 7E5

403-225-3636

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Contact Seller

$33,999

+ GST

Actions
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Used
6,890KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GN3RUB32856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,890 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2024 Ford Escape Active for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 Ford Escape Active 6,890 KM $33,999 + GST

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Advantage Ford

Advantage Ford

12800 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2J 7E5

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403-225-XXXX

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403-225-3636

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$33,999

+ GST>

Advantage Ford

403-225-3636

2024 Ford Escape