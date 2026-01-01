$33,999+ GST
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2024 Ford Escape
Active
2024 Ford Escape
Active
Location
Advantage Ford
12800 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2J 7E5
403-225-3636
$33,999
+ GST
Actions
Used
6,890KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GN3RUB32856
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Yellow
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,890 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Advantage Ford
12800 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2J 7E5
Call Dealer
403-225-XXXX(click to show)
$33,999
+ GST>
Advantage Ford
403-225-3636
2024 Ford Escape