This LOW KM ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Tucson Preferred comes loaded with a responsive and fuel efficient 2.5L motor, automatic transmission, selectable drive modes, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, Bluelink, proximity key with push start ignition, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, heated premium cloth seats, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, premium sound system, alloy wheels, LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, 8-inch touchscreen w/ APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Forward Collision Avoidance, adaptive cruise control, Blind Spot Detection system, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and much more!!!

2024 Hyundai Tucson

15,825 KM

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
2024 Hyundai Tucson

PREFERRED w/ AWD / BLIND SPOT DETECTION / LOW KMS

2024 Hyundai Tucson

PREFERRED w/ AWD / BLIND SPOT DETECTION / LOW KMS

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

15,825KM
Used
VIN KM8JBCDE7RU266221

  Exterior Colour Titan Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Stock # 20531
  Mileage 15,825 KM

This LOW KM ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Tucson Preferred comes loaded with a responsive and fuel efficient 2.5L motor, automatic transmission, selectable drive modes, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, Bluelink, proximity key with push start ignition, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, heated premium cloth seats, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, premium sound system, alloy wheels, LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, 8-inch touchscreen w/ APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Forward Collision Avoidance, adaptive cruise control, Blind Spot Detection system, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and much more!!!

BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM, TITAN GREY, Remote Engine Start, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Privacy Glass, AM/FM Stereo, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Automatic Highbeams, Requires Subscription, Rear Defro...

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-XXXX

403 243-8344

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2024 Hyundai Tucson